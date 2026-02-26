Omar Sheriff Captan made a rare public appearance in Ghana after many years out of the mainstream movie scene

In a video, the veteran actor was spotted at his Kumawood colleague Dr Likee's event on Thursday, February 26, 2026

Omar Sheriff Captan's rare public sighting has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Omar Sheriff Captan has courted attention after a recent video of him in the country surfaced on social media.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Omar Sheriff Captan makes a rare public appearance at the press launch for Dr Likee's upcoming UK show. Photo source: Joy FM, GH Hyper

Source: Facebook

The veteran actor, famed for his movies in the 2000s and 2010s, resurfaced in public after being out of the spotlight in recent years.

Omar Sheriff Captan attends Dr Likee's event

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, veteran Kumawood actor and skit maker Dr Likee held a press launch event in Accra for his upcoming Dr Likee Live at the London O2 Arena event in the UK.

The actor and his protégés, Gruma, Opoku Bilson, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Papa Kumasi, and other prominent faces in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, were present for the launch of the O2 Indigo Arena event slated for May 22, 2026, in London.

Veteran actor Omar Sheriff Captan was also among the numerous attendees of the private event.

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, the actor was spotted arriving at the event venue with two associates, including popular Kumasi-based radio personality and entertainment pundit MC Portfolio.

Omar looked handsome and dapper in his black shirt, black trousers, and blue blazer as he interacted with his associates.

The legendary actor was later seen exchanging pleasantries with Dr Likee as they shared a friendly conversation ahead of the press launch event's commencement.

Despite currently being much older in age, Omar appeared to be in good health and maintained his youthful looks, making him easier to identify.

The Instagram video of Omar Sheriff Captan at Dr Likee's event is below:

Who is veteran actor Omar Sheriff Captan?

Omar Sheriff Captan is a veteran Ghanaian actor who began his acting career in the 1990s, where he featured in minor roles in some high-profile movies like Dark Sands and My Sweetie.

He became a major household name in the industry in the 2000s and 2010s after featuring in movies alongside top stars like Van Vicker, Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah, Prince David Osei, Kalsoume Sinare, John Dumelo, Yvonne Okoro, Nana Ama McBrown, and many others.

He also starred in the award-winning Nigerian soap opera, Tinsel, with top stars from the Nollywood movie industry.

In 2013, the veteran actor tied the knot with his longtime partner, Cindy, before they divorced a few years after their wedding.

In a 2015 interview with celebrated media personality Stacy Amoateng, the Tinsel TV series actor shared that he had become a man of God.

In a 2024 interview with Graphic Showbiz, Omar dismissed rumours that he had quit his acting career after many years out of the spotlight.

He shared that he had been working in the film industry as a cameraman.

Omar Sheriff Captan's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

She_loves_john_dramanimahama commented:

"Wow, so is this guy also still in Ghana? If yes, then hmmm, talents are being wasted in Ghana. We need you back in the movie industry. Herh, why now? And it seems no one is talking about it. 👌 It's sad."

Bessb3at said:

"Our legend. Oh 😢😢! We need our movie industry back."

Glimmer_and_stones remarked:

"Eii, this man dey?"

