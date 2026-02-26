A list of US dollar amounts that the self-acclaimed businessman, Abu Trica, allegedly defrauded his victims has surfaced

This came after he was remanded in police custody after appearing at the Gbese District Court with his alleged accomplice

The case was adjourned to March 18, 2026, after Abu Trica was slapped with nine new charges by state prosecutors

The list of amounts the socialite, Abu Trica, allegedly defrauded his clients in 2025 before his arrest has surfaced after he was remanded into police custody.

A list of transactions Abu Trica allegedly made before his arrest in December 2025 surfaces. Image credit: @OMG voice, @ Angle FM

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the self-acclaimed businessman and his alleged accomplice appeared before the Gbese District Court for another hearing in his legal case.

After several hours of court proceedings, Abu Trica was slapped with nine new charges, denied bail, and the case was adjourned to March 18, 2026. In a couple of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the accused was almost moved to tears as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

Watch the TikTok video of Abu Trica at the Gbese District Court below:

US dollars linked to Abu Trica

According to an account by Ama Brako, an Angel FM reporter, the nine new charges, which were not detailed, stemmed from nine transactions the accused allegedly completed.

The reporter claimed on April 10, 2025 and April 26, 2025, Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice received $50,000 and $52,000, respectively.

In July and August 2025, they received $68,500 and $20,000, amounts ostensibly wired from Ohio in the US.

Ama Brako further disclosed that this added to a hefty amount of $141,422 Abu Trica allegedly received in April 2023.

The embattled businessman also stands accused of receiving $4.1 million, $2.4 million, $93,000 and $590,000 at different points in the last half-century.

According to the reporter, in all instances, the accused changed his identity from Frederick Kumi to Peter Johnson to allegedly defraud his victims.

She further claimed that, in some instances, he presented himself as a gold dealer to allegedly lure his victims.

Watch the TikTok video of Ama Brako listing the alleged transactions Abu Trica completed in 2025 below:

Details of Abu Trica's arrest

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, Abu Trica was arrested after an official request by the US authorities over an alleged romance scam amounting to $8 million.

The businessman known for his lavish display of wealth faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and a forfeiture specification.

In a statement from the Justice Department, Abu Trica was alleged to be part of a criminal network where elderly women in the United States of America are targeted in romance schemes.

According to reports, the socialite had been operating since 2023 and had allegedly scammed an undisclosed number of people.

Captain Smart fumes as Abu Trica remains in police custody without being formally charged. Image credit: @thebbcgh, @Captain Smart

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart reacts to Abu Trica's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the host of ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart, expressed outrage over Abu Trica's case, claiming that he had been detained without formal charges.

According to him, the lawyer of the accused reportedly demanded that he be charged and taken to court; however, no new case had been filed against him.

Referring to the case of the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Captain Smart argued that the government should follow the law while prosecuting Abu Trica's case and questioned why so much energy is being expended to pursue the Swedru businessman.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh