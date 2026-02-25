Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, faced the Gbese court in relation to their US extradition hearing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026

In a video, the embattled Swedru-based businessman and socialite's baby mama, Queenie, was captured on camera at the court premises

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, would reappear in court on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, for their next hearing

Embattled Swedru businessman Abu Trica's baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, made a rare public appearance at the Gbese District Court for her partner's extradition hearing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Abu Trica's baby mama Queenie at the Gbese District Court emerges after her partner's US extradition hearing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

On Wednesday, Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, were brought before a judge at the Gbese court for a hearing into their possible extradition to the US to face charges for alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The socialite was subsequently remanded into police custody, with his hearing adjourned to Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

Abu Trica was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies in December 2025.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, the embattled socialite is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica's two associates, who were arrested alongside him, have also been released after the state discontinued their case against them.

Daniel Yusif, an alleged associate of the Swedru-based socialite, was also later arrested at the Kotoka International Airport after attempting to flee the country.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, appear before the Gbese District Court for their extradition hearing on February 25, 2026.

Abu Trica's baby mama spotted at court

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Abu's baby mama and partner, Queenie, was spotted at the Gbese District court following the extradition hearing.

In a video, she was seen conversing with her embattled partner's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, at the court premises.

Queenie appeared to be in a sombre mood as she later bid farewell to the Fix The Country lead convener and activist.

Abu Trica's baby mama focused on her smartphone and avoided the media as she left the Gbese District Court premises.

Abu Trica gets visibly emotional after hearing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica got visibly emotional after a judge adjourned his court hearing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

In a video, the socialite was near tears as security operatives escorted him from the court premises into a vehicle.

Abu Trica's public appearance after his court hearing triggered mixed reactions on social media.

