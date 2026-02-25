Embattled businessman Abu Trica was reportedly slapped with nine fresh charges at the Gbese District Court on February 25, 2026, leaving him visibly emotional as he exited the courtroom

State prosecutors accused him and alleged accomplice Daniel Yusif of multiple counts of money laundering, with figures cited in court ranging from $20,000 to over $4.1 million

The court remanded Abu Trica into custody and adjourned proceedings to March 18, 2026, after reportedly denying a bail request, as his legal team from his legal team

Popular Ghanaian businessman and socialite, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and several Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

The US Justice Department accused him of being a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance fraud schemes.

According to an unsealed indictment published on the Justice Department’s website, Abu Trica and his accomplices raked in more than $8 million in proceeds since the syndicate’s alleged formation in 2023.

If extradited, the businessman is expected to be charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, with potential jail time of up to 20 years in prison.

On Wednesday, February 25, Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, appeared before the Gbese District Court.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Gh Articles TV, Abu Trica was seen nearly weeping as he departed the court after the hearing.

According to initial reports, the trial judge remanded the socialite into custody and adjourned the case until March 18, 2026.

Reporter details events in Abu Trica case

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Phamous, Angel FM court reporter Ama Brako Ampofo shared details of events in Abu Trica’s trial.

According to her, the state charged Abu Trica with nine counts of money laundering and conspiracy to commit crime, to wit, money laundering.

Brako said the nine counts involved nine transactions, which were allegedly fraudulently obtained by the two defendants and which were listed in court.

“On April 10, 2025, they allegedly received $50,000. On April 26, they allegedly received $52,000. Abu Trica allegedly used the name Peter Johnson for these transactions. In July, he received $68,500. And in August 2025, he allegedly received $20,000 from Ohio. In that instance, he told his alleged victims that he was a gold dealer. In April 2023, he received $141,422," Ama Brako said.

The other figures involved were $4.1m, $2.4million, $93,000, and $590,000.

She added that after the reading of the charges, the court asked the lawyer for the defendants, Oliver Barker Wormawor, to put down their statements and serve the Attorney General by March 16, and return to the court on March 18.

Abu Trica’s lawyer also reportedly sought bail, but the trial judge refused, possibly leading to his sorrowful demeanour while departing the court.

A video of Abu Trica's mansion looking serene surfaces amid his ongoing legal woes after his arrest for alleged fraud. Image credit: AbuTrica

Abu Trica's mansion trends amid incarceration

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's mansion surfaced on social media amid his ongoing legal woes.

In the video, the businessman's Swedru mansion was seen looking quiet and serene, with a welcome sign still hanging and flowers neatly arranged around the perimeter.

