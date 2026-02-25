Papa Shee Responds After Low Turnout at Akosua Serwaa Crusade at Obra Spot Sparks Reactions
- Papa Shee has broken his silence after his intercessory prayer event for Akosua Serwaa appeared to have recorded a low turnout
- On February 19, he held the first day of the planned three-day crusade at the Obra Spot in Accra, with only a few people in attendance
- In a video, Papa Shee clapped back at critics jabbing him over the event and shared his perspective on the perceived low numbers
Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Evangelist Papa Shee, has broken his silence after being criticised over his ‘flopped’ three-day Akosua Serwaa Fosuh crusade.
On Thursday, February 19, the former hiplife superstar, whose real name is Nana Yaw Akosa, organised a three dayintercessory prayer event for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, held at the Obra Spot in Accra.
The prayers were reportedly to seek God’s favour for Daddy Lumba’s first wife, who remains embroiled in a bitter legal feud with the musician’s second wife, Odo Broni.
Amoako Attah's World Cup prophecy appears to be fulfilled after Mexico cartel leader's death, video trends
Unfortunately for the prominent evangelist, turnout for the program appeared to be low.
Videos from the day of the prayers showed the venue looking bare, with many chairs laid out for guests who appeared not to have shown up.
A viral video showed Papa Shee in a sombre mood as he prepared to start the program despite the apparent low patronage.
Despite the challenges with turnout, the man of God went ahead with the program, preaching to those in attendance and also holding a prayer and deliverance session.
The low turnout continued into days two and three of the program, stirring backlash on social media.
Below is a TikTok video showing the turnout during Papa Shee’s Akosua Serwaa event.
Papa Shee rejects Akosua Serwaa crusade criticism
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page thosecalledcelebs on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Papa Shee finally replied to the critics of his crusade.
In the video, the interviewer asked him about the reported poor attendance that was recorded on all three days of the event.
The interviewer pointed to the massive fan base Akosua Serwaa commanded, especially after she arrived in Ghana from Germany on January 9 and subsequently visited Kumasi on January 11.
Responding to the question, Papa Shee rejected the claim that his service recorded a low turnout.
He said the event was well-attended and he was pleased with the number of people who showed up in support.
The Instagram video of Papa Shee is below.
Reactions to Papa Shee’s response to crusade
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the
akasi_adepa said:
"We thank the angels for coming 😩😩."
crisparkergh wrote:
"Hw3 nipa aa 3ba y3 wob3tumi?"
borkloeabigail commented:
"Eeeeiiii )se s3n 😂😂."
suzzy.2230 said:
"Gyes3 Awurade ambie hwan ani? Papa, there were so many empty chairs, so just accept the fact that it flopped 🙄."
nanadollar1 wrote:
"Eiii eii eii anipa b3n eiii, then most of us were blind to see oo boi 😂."
Papa Shee announces Daddy Lumba's second funeral
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee announced a second funeral for Daddy Lumba had been scheduled for March 2026.
In a video that went viral, he said that the second event would be a 'celebration of life' and would be held in Accra on March 28 and 29.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh