Papa Shee has broken his silence after his intercessory prayer event for Akosua Serwaa appeared to have recorded a low turnout

On February 19, he held the first day of the planned three-day crusade at the Obra Spot in Accra, with only a few people in attendance

In a video, Papa Shee clapped back at critics jabbing him over the event and shared his perspective on the perceived low numbers

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Evangelist Papa Shee, has broken his silence after being criticised over his ‘flopped’ three-day Akosua Serwaa Fosuh crusade.

On Thursday, February 19, the former hiplife superstar, whose real name is Nana Yaw Akosa, organised a three dayintercessory prayer event for Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, held at the Obra Spot in Accra.

The prayers were reportedly to seek God’s favour for Daddy Lumba’s first wife, who remains embroiled in a bitter legal feud with the musician’s second wife, Odo Broni.

Unfortunately for the prominent evangelist, turnout for the program appeared to be low.

Videos from the day of the prayers showed the venue looking bare, with many chairs laid out for guests who appeared not to have shown up.

A viral video showed Papa Shee in a sombre mood as he prepared to start the program despite the apparent low patronage.

Despite the challenges with turnout, the man of God went ahead with the program, preaching to those in attendance and also holding a prayer and deliverance session.

The low turnout continued into days two and three of the program, stirring backlash on social media.

Papa Shee rejects Akosua Serwaa crusade criticism

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page thosecalledcelebs on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Papa Shee finally replied to the critics of his crusade.

In the video, the interviewer asked him about the reported poor attendance that was recorded on all three days of the event.

The interviewer pointed to the massive fan base Akosua Serwaa commanded, especially after she arrived in Ghana from Germany on January 9 and subsequently visited Kumasi on January 11.

Responding to the question, Papa Shee rejected the claim that his service recorded a low turnout.

He said the event was well-attended and he was pleased with the number of people who showed up in support.

Reactions to Papa Shee’s response to crusade

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the

akasi_adepa said:

"We thank the angels for coming 😩😩."

crisparkergh wrote:

"Hw3 nipa aa 3ba y3 wob3tumi?"

borkloeabigail commented:

"Eeeeiiii )se s3n 😂😂."

suzzy.2230 said:

"Gyes3 Awurade ambie hwan ani? Papa, there were so many empty chairs, so just accept the fact that it flopped 🙄."

nanadollar1 wrote:

"Eiii eii eii anipa b3n eiii, then most of us were blind to see oo boi 😂."

Evangelist Papa Shee announces plans for the late Daddy Lumba's alleged second funeral. Image credit: EvangelistPapaShee, DADDYLUMBA

Papa Shee announces Daddy Lumba's second funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee announced a second funeral for Daddy Lumba had been scheduled for March 2026.

In a video that went viral, he said that the second event would be a 'celebration of life' and would be held in Accra on March 28 and 29.

