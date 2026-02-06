Bola Ray sparked online buzz after Ghanaian beauty queen Hamamat Montia and her associates massaged him live in the Starr FM studio during an interview

The studio massage followed her viral moment with American streamer IShowSpeed after he received a shea butter massage at her museum in Accra

Hamamat disclosed that the surge in attention from IShowSpeed’s visit had extended bookings at her spa to the end of April, highlighting the commercial impact of the viral encounter

Ghanaian media and business mogul, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has garnered attention online after being massaged by Hamamat Montia and her employees.

21-year-old American streamer, Darren Watkins Jnr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, as part of his Speed Does Africa tour.

He began the tour on December 29, 2025, and visited multiple African countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, and Senegal.

He left Benin on January 25 and flew straight to Ghana for a five-hour stream on January 26.

He visited numerous memorable locations in the country, including the Asenema Waterfalls in the Akuapem mountains, the Akuapem chief’s palace, the Black Star Square in Accra, the Bukom Boxing Arena, and topped it all off by visiting the Shea Butter Museum operated by Ghanaian beauty queen, Hamamat Montia, in Accra.

IShowSpeed’s Shea butter massage goes viral

During his visit to the Shea Butter museum, IShowSpeed received a massage from Hamamat Montia and 10 young ladies who worked for her.

Videos of the moment, which went viral across the globe, showed the young American lying down as all ten women massaged him using shea butter.

The ladies also chanted excitedly during their massage, with their loud cries of “kuriya kuriya kuri gyen gyen” contributing to the virality of the moment.

The Facebook video of IShowSpeed’s massage is below.

Hamamat Montia massages Bola Ray

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, Hamamat Montia appeared on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Starr FM in Accra.

The duo spoke about her viral moment with IShowSpeed and the boost in business that his trip to her museum had sparked.

Hamamat, who had previously announced that her spa was booked through March 14, told Bola Ray that it was now booked through the end of April.

She also spoke about the benefits of shea butter and highlighted its healing qualities.

Before the interview ended, the beauty queen and her associates massaged the radio host right in the studio, creating another moment that stirred massive reactions on social media.

The Facebook video of Hamamat Montia and her girls massaging Bola Ray is below.

Hamamat Montia’s family surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Hamamat Montia’s family surfaced on social media in the aftermath of her viral moment with IShowSpeed.

In the rare clip, Hamamat Montia was seen in the company of her husband, businessman Samuel Afari Dartey, the owner of the Safari Group of Companies, and their three children.

