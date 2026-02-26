The meeting of Daddy Lumba's family at Parkoso turned dramatic when an old woman believed to be a relative allegedly got possessed by the singer's ghost

She shared a message to the family amid their discussions to impeach the Abusuapanin from his position after claims of misconduct during the burial of Lumba

The video that went viral has triggered massive reactions on social media as concerned users thronged the comments section to share their diverse opinions

A massive drama erupted at the meeting of the late highlife artist, Daddy Lumba's family in Parkoso, when the singer’s ghost allegedly manifested in an old woman believed to be a relative to deliver a message

An old woman allegedly possessed by Daddy Lumba's ghost during a family meeting at Parkoso.

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the extended relatives of the legend held a forum to discuss the removal of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, widely known as Abusuapanin Tupac.

In a couple of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, a woman, with the support of other members, outlined some reasons behind their decision to relieve him of his duties as family head.

They explained that Abusuapanin Tupac didn't follow due procedure before, during and after the burial of Daddy Lumba, indicating that he did not report to them for accountability after the funeral rite.

They further gave him a two-week ultimatum to appear before the family to validate himself, or they would remove him from his position.

"He has disgraced us. Recently, he insulted the entire family on social media. He told us how poor we are. However, if the Abusuapanin has money, we expect him to support family members who are struggling financially,” they said.

“He has brought separations instead of unity to the family. He has committed several offences. Since he became Abusuapanin, he has never come to give our ancestors a drink. Is this a good Abusuapanin? We thought he would emulate his brother, whom he succeeded, but that has not been the case,” they added.

Amid the discussion to impeach Abusuapanin Tupac, the unexpected happened.

Watch a TikTok video from the family meeting below:

Ghost of Daddy Lumba allegedly possesses woman

In a couple of videos that have caught the attention of many on social media, an old woman, believed to have been possessed by Daddy Lumba's ghost, was seen seated on a chair, speaking to the family as though it were the singer speaking.

“It is me, Lumba speaking,” she said.

The old woman disclosed where the award-winning musician was buried, claiming the final resting place of the singer was his house in Accra.

She further shared some private messages to the family amid their never-ending feud.

Watch the Instagram video of the alleged possessed woman below:

Alleged possessed old woman's video sparks reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the controversial video had gone viral.

Kojo wrote:

“If Daddy Lumba didn’t die, we wouldn’t have known that he came from a concert family.”

Mami wrote:

“Remember, in the Ashanti Region, you can allegedly hire someone to cry at a funeral, so this is normal.”

Mrs Araba Ansahba wrote:

“When Lumba was alive, he didn't do interviews. How come he has possessed someone and granted an interview?”

Dzibordi wrote:

“Give her a microphone to perform one of Lumba's songs to confirm it is him speaking through her.”

Abigail Owusu wrote:

“Maame, you need to answer us. Who killed Lumba, Eii Ghana, so is it Lumba talking?”

Papa Shee and Akosua Serwaa announce a second funeral for the last highlife artist, Daddy Lumba, in March.

Second funeral rite of Daddy Lumba organised

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the first wife of Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, and his friend, Papa Shee, announced a second funeral for the late singer.

According to them, it will be held on March 28 and 29, 2026, calling on all loved ones to grace the event.

The notice sparked a massive stir on social media as many questioned the reason behind the second funeral.

