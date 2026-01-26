Papa Shee has officially announced the second funeral ceremony for the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba

This comes weeks after his first burial rite, organised by Abusuapanin Tupac in Kumasi on December 13, 2026

The notice has triggered reactions from both 'Team Legal Wife' and 'Team Odo Broni' as social media users dropped diverse comments

Papa Shee, a close friend of Daddy Lumba and recently a confidant of Akosua Serwaa, the deceased musician's second wife, has finally broken his silence after he hinted at a possible second funeral for the legend.

Daddy Lumba's second funeral is officially confirmed by Papa Shee.

Source: Facebook

On July 26, 2025, Ghana's music industry and the nation were thrown into a state of mourning after reports had it that Daddy Lumba had passed on at the age of 60.

Following his death, the Fosuh family has been embroiled in all sorts of controversies, ranging from disputes surrounding the date of his death, court cases that sought to stop the funeral and litigation pitting the legend's two wives against each other over who should be recognised as the legal spouse.

Court throws out cases challenging funeral date

Daddy Lumba's first wife, backed by the legend's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, had filed a case in court seeking to stop the deceased musician's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, from organising a funeral for the late Makra Mo hitmaker.

On December 13, 2026, the funeral took place at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. However, the funeral was not without its fair share of drama as Akosua Serwaa and some family members of the late singer refused to attend.

Some colleagues and industry players were also absent, raising questions about division within the family. Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, nicknamed Tupac, became the poster boy for mockery and public fury after being perceived to have messed up the event.

Papa Shee speaks on Serwaa's absence at Lumba's funeral

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV's "Badwam" morning show on Monday, December 15, 2025, Papa Shee opened up on why the singer's first wife skipped the funeral.

According to him, Akosua Serwaa was still in Germany at the time of the event. He further stated that she was not invited or notified either, explaining that she only heard of the funeral date from hearsay.

Papa Shee also indicated that other family members couldn't make it because they were still out of the country and appealed for the funeral to be postponed, but that couldn't happen.

Ghanaians massively react to the final date of Lumba's second funeral.

Source: Facebook

Papa Shee announces Daddy Lumba's second funeral

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Papa Shee confirmed that there is going to be another funeral ceremony for Lumba.

According to him, the controversial second burial will be held from March 28 through to March 29.

He claimed the venue will no longer be in Kumasi but in Accra. Adding that it will be a celebration of a life well lived by the legend.

Watch the Instagram video of Papa Shee making the announcement below:

Papa Shee's Lumba funeral notice sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after social media users reacted to Papa Shee's announcement:

David Asante wrote:

"Papa Shee, what do you want from Lumba? You will definitely get it."

Naa Serwaah wrote:

"All of us need a friend and a brother like Papa Shee. God bless you, man of God."

Pokuwaa wrote:

"Papa Shee don't talk plenty. We are coming live."

Mary Gold wrote:

"But are they aware someone is dead again?"

Bouy wrote:

"Wait until the same people hailing you leave your ladder."

Below is the Instagram video of when the court placed an injunction on Lumba's funeral:

Attempts to block Daddy Lumba's funeral

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that some family members of Daddy Lumba tried to block his burial in court.

The court issued an injunction but later lifted it, clearing the way for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, aka Tupac, to organise the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh