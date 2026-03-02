Blogger Zionfelix visited actor Kwaku Manu at his hotel in Dubai after both were stranded due to the sudden closure of civilian airspace amid rising regional tensions

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has visited actor Kwaku Manu at his hotel in Dubai after both men were left stranded following the sudden closure of civilian airspace amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Actor Kwaku Manu and blogger Zionfelix left stranded in Dubai amid the escalating US-Iran tensions. Image credit: Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu

Source: Instagram

The two public figures shared a video detailing their ordeal and how the unexpected suspension of flights disrupted their travel plans.

Zionfelix was in transit through Dubai when the announcement was made, while Kwaku Manu had travelled to the United Arab Emirates specifically to purchase perfumes for his business in Ghana.

In the video, they explained that the development caught them completely off guard, describing it as an experience they had never encountered before, despite years of travelling internationally.

Kwaku Manu upset by airspace closure

Kwaku Manu appeared visibly frustrated as he spoke about the uncertainty surrounding their return.

He expressed hope that by Tuesday, March 3, flight operations would resume to allow them to continue their journeys.

At one point during the recording, he shouted “Eh Dubai,” a reaction that captured his disbelief at the situation.

Zionfelix also shared his concern about being unexpectedly stuck abroad, noting how quickly events changed after the emergency alert announcing the airspace closure was issued.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Despite the disruption, both men tried to remain optimistic while awaiting further updates from the airlines.

Their video has since attracted reactions from fans who continue to wish them safety and a smooth return home.

The regional tensions have affected several travellers, with precautionary measures leading to temporary flight suspensions across parts of the Middle East.

Zionfelix shares distressing Dubai ordeal after the escalation of the US-Iran geo-political tensions. Image credit: Zionfelix

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh