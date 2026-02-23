Four suspects were arrested in connection with the carjacking and murder of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law

Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno announced the outcome of the police operation that led to the arrests

The Inspector General of Police further disclosed that during the operation, one life was lost after an exchange of fire

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of four suspects linked to the carjacking and murder of Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO and National Democratic Congress Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

The Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has confirmed the arrest of four suspects in connection with the incident at Ohwim Tigo Junction in Kumasi.

The Ghana Police Service share details of the arrest of four suspects linked to the carjacking and murder of Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi. Credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Facebook

He announced the details of the arrest during a press briefing on February 23, 2026.

Asaase News first reported the death of Amankwa on February 18.

Yohuno explained that as soon as the case was reported, he constituted a special team comprising the Ashanti Regional Commander, the Regional Intelligence Team, the Anti-Robbery Unit, and the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the CID Headquarters to immediately commence investigations.

The first breakthrough came on February 18, 2026, with the arrest of one Akwesi Menu, who was found in possession of the deceased's Samsung mobile phone.

The Inspector General of Police said he was subsequently put before the Sokoban Circuit Court 2 on February 20, 2026, charged with possession of stolen property and remanded into police custody to reappear on March 5, 2026.

According to him, further intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of Bashiru Tanko, alias "Tiki," at Atonsu in Kumasi on February 19, 2026.

Two additional suspects, Kwadwo Amponsah and Emmanuel Kwame Appiah, were arrested on February 21 and 22, 2026, near Buokrom and Danyame in Kumasi, respectively.

Yohuno further disclosed that during the operation, the alleged gang leader, Eric Antwi Doku, sustained gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

Items retrieved from the suspects include a Bruni Mod 84 pistol, live ammunition, a vehicle tracking device and several stolen vehicles. The police indicated that the exhibits are undergoing forensic and ballistic examination.

NDC organiser stabbed to death by wife

In 2024, police placed the wife of a National Democratic Congress branch youth organiser in the Asante Mampong Constituency under arrest for allegedly stabbing him to death.

Osei Akoto, the victim, was allegedly stabbed during a heated argument with his wife, identified only as Abigail.

The victim, then believed to be in his 40s, was rushed to the hospital with his wound but succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

The tragic news stunned his neighbours in the Kofi Sarpong suburb of Asante Mampong, where the two reside.

According to neighbours, the two had been at each other's necks for some time following a marital dispute, subsequently leading to the stabbing.

Police officer slain during robbery in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh also reported that a police officer was killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi.

Authorities said that one person was arrested after the incident on June 27, 2024, but did not disclose additional information.

Source: YEN.com.gh