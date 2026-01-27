John Dumelo caught online attention after sharing his favourite Gɔbɛ spot, giving followers a glimpse into his everyday life in the capital

The post showed the Deputy Minister enjoying the moment as he bought his meal in banana leaves, embracing local traditions and living like any other Ghanaian

Fans flooded the comment section after Dumelo admitted Gɔbɛ is his favourite, sparking conversations about culture, food, and relatable everyday moments

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, delighted fans with a glimpse into his everyday life in a post on X on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Deputy Agriculture Minister John Dumelo shares a fun moment buying Gɔbɛ by the roadside. Image Credit: @johndumelo/X

The minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, shared images of himself enjoying a local Ghanaian dish, Gɔbɛ, a combination of gari and beans, traditionally served in banana leaves.

The post showcased how Dumelo, despite his high-profile positions, still embraces the simple joys of Ghanaian life.

The banana leaf presentation added a warm, homey feel to the meal, highlighting the cultural roots and everyday charm of the local cuisine.

Fans were captivated by the minister’s joy as he visited his favourite Gɔbɛ spot. His wide smile reflected the simple pleasure of enjoying a cherished meal, reminding followers that even ministers indulge in everyday Ghanaian traditions.

John Dumelo promotes local businesses with style

In a playful and promotional caption, Dumelo wrote:

"Had my usual breakfast at the only Gɔbɛ joint at Okponglo Junction just before the Apple Phone Shop. Just ask for Esinam and use the promo code Dumelo for extra Gɔbɛ."

The post quickly sparked reactions online, with followers praising his down-to-earth approach and his support for local food vendors.

Many commented on how refreshing it was to see a politician engaging in ordinary, relatable activities, making Gɔbɛ not just a meal but a cultural experience shared with the community.

Dumelo’s post is a reminder that even in the public eye, moments of normalcy, laughter, and local flavours remain an essential part of daily life in Ghana.

Watch the X video below.

Reactions to John Dumelo buying Gob3

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section after Deputy Minister John Dumelo shared images of himself enjoying Gɔbɛ, sharing their thoughts and reactions to the relatable moment.

@alukyi wrote:

"This gob3 go make sense pass herh."

@Samdork91 wrote:

"You’re using Dumelo’s promo code for extra Gob3 because your pocket is light, but your laptop at home is so slow it can’t even load a job application. Eating like a 'man of the people' while your career is starving because of 4GB RAM. Stop the fronting and get one of my UK-used Core i5 HP 250 G7 8th Gen and start doing something for yourself."

@kingzoex shared:

"Gob3 is life."

@JunNetworkJ added:

"You have successfully transitioned into a very local man. Abeg take your flowers."

@oluwazam commented:

"I'll definitely try it out when I visit Accra next time."

@KojoGyimaFx wrote:

"Gobe is life."

@lukaku_romelu90 added:

"As a normal Ghanaian."

@MrNuamah wrote:

"You dey over work waa, Maa Lydia will be biting her fingers in regret."

John Dumelo visits Jerusalem to pray for his constituents. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

