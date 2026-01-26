The late Daddy Lumba’s sister, Faustina Fosu, has addressed the widespread controversy surrounding her son’s death

She dismissed claims about her child, stressing that he was neither violent nor involved in theft, contrary to speculation

Faustina added that she sought spiritual intervention for the person linked to her son’s demise to speak out after 40 days

In the quiet aftermath of a season marked by loss, Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has stepped forward to steady the narrative surrounding her son.

Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of Daddy Lumba, addresses online claims in the wake of losing her son, Kofi. Image credit: Abrewananatv/TikTok, Daddy Lumba Official/Facebook

The mother addressed growing speculation about the death of her son, Kofi, who had passed on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Her words carried the weight of a woman determined to protect her children’s names while navigating sorrow that arrived too close together.

Only weeks earlier, the Fosu family had laid Daddy Lumba, the legendary highlife artist and her brother, to rest.

In a TikTok video, she appealed to the public to stop spreading stories that deepen wounds rather than heal them.

Her voice, though heavy, remained firm as she drew a clear line between truth and rumour.

She described her son as gentle and conflict-averse, a young man who avoided trouble and steered clear of volatile spaces.

According to her, the narratives painting him as violent or troublesome were far from the boy she raised, and she urged the public to remain respectful and allow her to grieve in peace.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Faustina Fosu dismisses rumours around son's death

As the conversation shifted, Faustina Fosu addressed claims that her children had stolen clothing from their late uncle’s East Legon residence.

She rejected the allegations outright, stating that none of her children are thieves and that her son had never set foot in her brother's famous residence.

She also dismissed whispers suggesting her son had abused her, including claims that he had scratched her face.

Those stories, she said, were untrue and unfair, stating that raising her children with care meant teaching them restraint, not harm.

While she refrained from detailing the circumstances surrounding her son’s death, she noted that she had turned to spiritual means, invoking a 40-day window for the truth of who caused the death to come out and speak.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, loses her second son, Kofi, saying that she had sought spiritual intervention. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Nation Blogger announces Daddy Lumba's nephew's passing

Kofi, the second-born of Faustina Fosu, is reported to have passed away in Kumasi, in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The news of the passing of her second son was announced on TikTok by content creator Kamal Mohammed, aka Nation Blogger, who recently organised a fundraising campaign for Faustina Fosu, which yielded about GH₵10,000.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, he indicated that Faustina Fosu had called to inform him of the unfortunate passing of her son, adding that she broke down in tears.

"She was crying so much when she called me to inform me that her son had passed on," he said.

The blogger clarified that it was not Miller, but Kofi, the taller of her sons.

Miller Adu Atakora, the most popular of Daddy Lumba's nephews because of his striking resemblance to his uncle, is the first child of Lumba's younger sister.

Others on the live video sympathised with Faustina Fosu for her loss.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Daddy Lumba's nephew passes months after him

The news of the passing of Faustina Fosu's second son comes as her second significant loss in about six months.

Her famous brother, Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, and was only buried a little over one month ago, on December 13.

His passing sparked a massive conflict within his family, particularly among his two surviving wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa, who lives in Germany, was supported by the late singer’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, with their faction insisting she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse.

Odo Broni, the musician’s second wife, received support from the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Faustina Fosu.

After Daddy Lumba’s funeral, which was boycotted by the first faction, Faustina appeared on social media in a sad state, seeking funds to help her amid her rift with her elder sister, Ernestina.

Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin launches 'Tupac' merchandise

YEN.com.gh also reported that the late Daddy Lumba's family head had introduced his clothing brand at the legendary singer's funeral.

The elderly man, Kofi Owusu, rocked the customised t-shirt and black shorts on the second day of the late highlife artist's funeral in Ghana.

