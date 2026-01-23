Award-winning South African rapper Sinesipho Peter, popularly known as Bravo Le Roux, has sadly passed away at the age of 30.

Bravo Le Roux: Popular South African Rapper Passes Away in Switzerland, Tributes Pour In

Source: Facebook

The late rapper's family announced the news of his demise in an emotional public statement on his official Instagram page on Friday, January 23, 2026.

The statement read:

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Bravo Le Roux (Sinesipho Peter), a beloved South African artist whose talent, voice and spirit touched countless lives across the world."

What happened to Bravo Le Roux?

The exact circumstances leading to Bravo's death are unknown. However, his manager, Yonwabisa Mbete, shared that he passed away on Thursday, January 22, 2026, in Switzerland, where he was visiting a friend.

His family also failed to specify the cause of his death in their official statement.

In their public statement, the late Bravo Le Roux's family eulogised their beloved, whom they described as a devoted father, a loving son, a brother, a cousin, and a dear friend.

They also praised him for his numerous achievements and legacy in the South African music industry.

They stated:

"Bravo Le Roux was a gifted creator, a proud ambassador of his community, and an inspiration to emerging artists. His music resonated with authenticity, passion and courage– leaving a lasting legacy in the hearts of fans and peers alike."

Bravo Le Roux's family also appealed to the media and fans to grant them privacy as they mourned the loss of the rapper.

The Instagram post of Bravo Le Roux's family confirming his demise is below:

Who was the late Bravo Le Roux?

Bravo Le Roux, also fondly known as 'Ta Bravo,' was born to his parents in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa in 1995.

The Mzansi rapper, known for creatively blending the slang of Afrikaans and English with Xhosa, rose to prominence in the South African music industry in 2019 and released his debut album, Igazi, Inyembezi Nombilo, in 2023.

Most of the popular songs from his discography include Umntu, Makhwenkwe, Idini, War Cry, Kumkiwe, Suxoka, and many others.

Throughout his short musical career, Bravo won several accolades at the Rise Up Music Awards (RUMA).

He also earned several nominations at the SA Hip Hop Awards. His hit song, Umntu, earned him a gold certification.

The YouTube video of the late Bravo Le Roux speaking about his life and career is below:

Bravo Le Roux's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans who mourned the late Bravo Le Roux after hearing the news of his passing below:

Priddy_ugly commented:

"I’m lost for words. Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Power."

Thereal_soso said:

"Yo, this just broke my heart."

Linda Gcobani Siguqa remarked:

"This guy was still young and still building a huge legacy around his name. I don't understand the sudden death, but it is life, and we can't stand in the way of death. May his soul rest in peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh