Russian content creator Vladislav Lyulkov, popularly known as Yaytseslav, went viral after videos showed him approaching and secretly filming women around Accra Mall

Senior government officials, including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Sam Nartey George, have pledged to take action against him

Amid the controversy, media personality Blakk Rasta has shared new details about Yaytseslav's alleged true reasons for coming to Ghana, sparking debate online

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, has shared an alleged new reason that the Russian content creator, Yaytseslav, came to Ghana.

A content creator claiming to be Russian, also known as Vladislav Lyulkov, went viral on Ghanaian social media platforms on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after videos showing him in various encounters with multiple women emerged.

The videos showed him near the Accra Mall area, where he approached female shoppers and passersby, striking up conversations with them and recording the encounters for his many social media accounts.

In the videos, Yaytseslav convinces the women to exchange phone numbers with him, and then he later invites them to his residence.

He usually filmed the entire encounter using his alleged meta glasses and later took video of the women when they arrived at his apartment, with all the content uploaded for the amusement of his followers and to enrich his personal account.

According to experts, the Russian creator’s actions violate Ghanaian law, particularly section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

Several high-profile Ghanaian government officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Communications Minister Sam Nartey George, have vowed to bring the Russian to book.

Blakk Rasta addresses Yaytseslav saga

In a video shared to his Blakk Media Empire TikTok page on Tuesday, February 17, Blakk Rasta shared alleged new details about the trending Yaytseslav saga.

The veteran media personality first gave a detailed breakdown of the controversy, using multiple sources to outline the timeline of events involving Yaytseslav in Ghana.

He then shared a quote from a veteran Ghanaian politician, Sheila Bartels, who claimed that the controversy was imported by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to distract from the crisis in the cocoa sector.

Blakk Rasta evaluated Bartels’ claim and denounced it as unconvincing, slamming her for attempting to share propaganda at a time of national crisis.

The TikTok video of Blakk Rasta discussing Yaytseslav’s Ghana trip is below.

Reactions to Blakk Rasta's new Yaytseslav details

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Blakk Rasta's new take on Yaytseslav's saga.

🕊❤️ said:

"So in Ghana, everything is politics 😂😂😂."

RUSSIAN MAN 🇷🇺 wrote:

"Allow my name to sleep, please. I didn’t force anyone."

Grammer commented:

"Very, very sad, omo. Some women and money are inseparable."

