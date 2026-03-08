Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for his wife's release amid controversy

Nana Agradaa's husband, while addressing the church, gave reasons for his gratitude to the first couple and the Vice President

Angel Asiamah's appreciation led to divided public reactions after the video went viral on social media

Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has expressed his gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, his wife, Lordina Mahama and Vice President for the release of his wife.

Angel Asiamah expresses his appreciation to President Mahama, Lordina Mahama and Prof Opoku-Agyemang.

The husband of the ex-convict evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, expressed his gratitude while addressing congregants at the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry.

In his speech, Angel Asiamah explained why he was grateful to the first couple and Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

"After she was sentenced, we always prayed and asked God to touch the hearts of President Mahama, his wife, Lordina, and the Vice President. We know that they were also not pleased when Agradaa was jailed. Just as we were praying, we believe they were also interceding for us. We are grateful to them."

Reactions to Angel Asiamah's appreciation of Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@RIndelibel said:

"First, the wife sabotaged Sammy Gyamfi. Now, the husband wants to drag the image of the President into disrepute. Why do they intentionally want to do that? Agenda b3n nkoaa."

@ShaddyMurphy wrote:

"Does this mean the president has a hand in the release of Agradaa?"

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"A priest frauds countless people and is jailed for 15 years, and the president and his wife helps for her release? Wow, well...ebi here we dey."

@Kay_Devs wrote:

"I was wondering how his wife’s sentence was reduced to a year. Now I’m wondering if these statements fill the blank spaces."

@egyasi24 said:

"When did Madam Lordina Mahama become the Vice President?"

@God_A_Men wrote:

"Don’t worry, the first 2 years of your micro minority are always the hardest. Wait for 14 more years with your false information."

@vigilantGhanai1 said:

"If it is true, this is really bad for Mahama."

@AmoakoKwam wrote:

"The President is involved, we hear."

@kwesi_boujee said:

"Awiey3 nu that be where matter dey hmm."

@TamakloeKe61453 wrote:

"Ghana is not a serious country."

