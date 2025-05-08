15 most influential late-night TV hosts who are dominating the ratings

The most influential late-night TV hosts are shaping the entertainment landscape, drawing massive audiences and setting the tone for late-night comedy and commentary. Notable names include Stephen Colbert and Greg Gutfeld, who lead the ratings, with Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon competing closely.

Key takeaways

Greg Gutfeld and Stephen Colbert currently dominate late-night ratings.

'Gutfeld!' has the highest viewership at 3.61 million , and Colbert's The Late Show closely follows at 2.39 million (as of this writing).

has the , and Colbert's closely follows at 2.39 million (as of this writing). Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon remain competitive staples in late-night TV, with Kimmel holding the longest tenure and Fallon known for his viral comedy and musical segments.

New and returning voices like Jon Stewart and Taylor Tomlinson are shaking up the late-night format.

Most influential late-night TV hosts

We compiled this list of the most influential late-night TV talk show hosts by assessing their impact on entertainment, cultural relevance, and viewership stats. TV Insider and Late Nighter provided up-to-date insights, highlighting hosts who shape the late-night landscape and set industry standards. This list reflects the 2025 Q1 rankings.

Host (s) Show Greg Gutfeld Gutfeld! Stephen Colbert The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Trace Gallagher Fox News @ Night Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Stewart The Daily Show Seth Meyers Late Night with Seth Meyers Byron Pitts & Juju Chang Nightline Taylor Tomlinson After Midnight Andy Cohen Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen John Oliver Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Christiane Amanpour Amanpour & Company

1. Greg Gutfeld

Show: Gutfeld!

Viewers: 3.61 million

3.61 million Network: Fox News

Gregory John Gutfeld is a television host, political commentator, comedian, and author. He hosts Gutfeld! on Fox News, a late-night comedy talk show blending satire with political commentary. Greg Gutfeld's show has gained significant popularity, often outperforming traditional late-night programs in viewership.

Before Gutfeld!, Greg Gutfeld hosted The Greg Gutfeld Show and was a panellist on The Five, another Fox News program.

2. Stephen Colbert

Show: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Viewers: 2.39 million

2.39 million Network: CBS

Stephen Colbert is an American comedian, writer, and television host best known for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS. His show blends sharp political satire with humour, making him one of the most influential figures in late-night television.

Colbert initially gained fame with The Colbert Report, a satirical news program on Comedy Central.

3. Trace Gallagher

Show: Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher

Viewers: 1.9 million

1.9 million Network: Fox News

Trace Gallagher is a seasoned journalist and Fox News anchor who has hosted Fox News @ Night since October 3, 2022. His career spans decades, covering major breaking news stories, including the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster and the 2004 Southeast Asian tsunami.

Gallagher previously worked as a correspondent and co-anchor on various Fox News programs.

4. Jimmy Kimmel

Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Viewers: 1.82 million

1.82 million Network: ABC

James Christian Kimmel is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer. He has been the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003. In 2018, Time named him as one of "The World's 100 Most Influential People".

Jimmy Kimmel has had the longest tenure as a late-night talk show host among all current hosts in the United States with over 22 years serving (as of this writing).

5. Jimmy Fallon

Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Viewers: 1.21 million

1.21 million Network: NBC

Jimmy Fallon is an American comedian, television host, and actor best known for hosting The Tonight Show on NBC. He previously gained popularity as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (1998–2004) and later hosted Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2009–2014).

His show is known for its mix of celebrity interviews, musical performances, and viral comedy sketches.

6. Jon Stewart

Show: The Daily Show

Viewers: 1.01 million

1.01 million Network: Comedy Central

Jon Stewart is a comedian, writer, and television host best known for The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He hosted the show from 1999 to 2015, returning in 2024 for Monday episodes and serving as an executive producer.

Stewart is also a strong advocate for 9/11 first responders and veterans' healthcare, using his platform to push for legislative change.

7. Seth Meyers

Show: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Viewers: 938,000

938,000 Network: NBC

Who is the host of the 'Late Night' talk show? American comedian, writer, and television host Seth Meyers hosts the show. Previously, he was a longtime cast member on Saturday Night Live (SNL), where he served as head writer and anchored the popular Weekend Update segment from 2006 to 2014.

Meyers is known for his sharp political satire and witty monologues, often dissecting current events in his signature segment, A Closer Look.

8. Byron Pitts and Juju Chang (rotating anchors)

Show: Nightline

Viewers: 841,000

841,000 Network: ABC

Byron Pitts and Juju Chang have been rotating anchors on Nightline since 2014. Pitts brings years of experience as a national correspondent and investigative journalist, covering major events such as the September 11 attacks and Hurricane Katrina.

Juju Chang, an Emmy-winning journalist, is known for covering global issues, social justice, and human interest stories.

9. Taylor Tomlinson

Show: After Midnight

Viewers: 647,000

647,000 Network: CBS

Taylor Tomlinson is an American stand-up comedian, writer, and television host known for her sharp observational humour and relatable storytelling. The female late-night host has released three Netflix stand-up specials: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020), Look At You (2022), and Have It All (2024).

In 2024, Taylor became the host of After Midnight on CBS, a late-night comedy show that replaced The Late Late Show with James Corden.

10. Andy Cohen

Show: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Viewers: 406,000

406,000 Network: Bravo

Andy Cohen is an American television host, producer, and author best known for hosting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo since 2009. He is also the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise and has played a major role in shaping reality television.

Before his hosting career, Andy Cohen worked as an executive at Bravo, helping develop hit shows like Top Chef.

11. John Oliver

Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Viewers: 314,000

314,000 Network: HBO

John Oliver is a British-American comedian, writer, and television host best known for hosting Last Week Tonight with John Oliver since 2014. He previously worked as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2006 to 2013. Oliver became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and is a leading voice in political satire.

12. Christiane Amanpour

Show: Amanpour & Company

Viewers: N/A

N/A Network: PBS

Christiane Amanpour is a British-Iranian journalist and television host, best known as CNN's Chief International Anchor and host of Amanpour and The Amanpour Hour. In September 2018, she premiered Amanpour & Company, a late-night global-affairs interview program.

The show is an expanded version of her CNN International program Amanpour, featuring additional interviews conducted by correspondents at WNET in New York.

A look at other influential late-night TV hosts

These iconic late-night TV hosts have influenced the industry, leaving legacies in comedy and entertainment.

1. Trevor Noah

Show: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Viewers: 443,000 (2022)

443,000 (2022) Network: Comedy Central

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, writer, and television host. He is among the most popular black late-night TV show hosts, best known for hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 2015 to 2022.

Noah has hosted the Grammy Awards multiple times and authored the bestselling memoir Born a Crime, which explores his upbringing in apartheid-era South Africa.

2. James Corden

Show: The Late Late Show With James Corden

Viewers: 492,000 (2023)

492,000 (2023) Network: CBS

James Corden is an British actor, comedian, writer, and television host best known for hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS from 2015 to 2023. He gained international recognition for his viral Carpool Karaoke segment, where he sang with celebrities while driving, attracting millions of viewers.

3. Samantha Bee

Show: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Viewers: 463,000 (2022)

463,000 (2022) Network: TBS

Samantha Bee is a Canadian-American comedian, writer, and television host best known for her work in political satire. She gained recognition as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where she became the longest-serving regular correspondent.

In 2015, Bee launched her late-night show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which ran for seven seasons on TBS before being cancelled in 2022.

Who is the most popular late-night host?

Based on the latest ratings, Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Greg Gutfeld (Gutfeld!) lead the late-night landscape. Colbert continues to draw the largest audience in his timeslot, while 'Gutfeld!' has grown, particularly among total viewers.

Who is hosting the Late Night TV show in 2025?

Seth Meyers is the current host of Late Night. He has been hosting the long-running franchise since 2014 and continues to bring his signature blend of sharp political humour and engaging celebrity interviews to the show.

Who is a famous talk show host?

Some of the most famous talk show hosts in 2025 include Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), and Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon).

The most influential late-night TV hosts continue to dominate ratings with their distinct styles. Notable names include Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Greg Gutfeld (Gutfeld!), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), and Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon).

