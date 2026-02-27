Popular American actor Bobby J. Brown, best known for his role as Officer Bobby Brown on The Wire, has reportedly died in a tragic barn fire

According to TMZ, Brown died from smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out while he attempted to jump-start a vehicle

Beyond The Wire, Brown appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and We Own This City, and was a five-time Golden Gloves boxing champion before becoming an actor

Popular American actor Bobby J. Brown, known for his work on the serial drama The Wire, has reportedly died, sparking tributes online.

Popular American actor Bobby J. Brown, known for appearing on The Wire, dies at 62 from smoke inhalation during a house fire. Image credit: MensJournal, TMZ

Source: Facebook

Brown reportedly died on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after being trapped in a barn fire at his residence in Maryland.

TMZ confirmed the news of the popular actor’s demise after speaking with his daughter, who said he died of smoke inhalation.

According to the publication, the actor was in a barn at his residence when he attempted to jump-start a vehicle. A fire broke out, and he called on relatives to bring him a fire extinguisher.

TMZ reported that when the relative arrived with the device, the blaze had gotten out of control. The actor's wife reportedly stormed into the fire in an attempt to save him and suffered severe burns.

According to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the actor died from diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. This indicated that he did not suffer from the severe burns inflicted on him by the fire, TMZ added.

All about Bobby J. Brown

Bobby J. Brown rose to fame for his recurring role as Officer Bobby Brown in the smash HBO hit series The Wire.

The show, which depicted life in Baltimore, won multiple awards during its run and is frequently listed as one of the best television shows of all time.

Aside from The Wire, he also had critically acclaimed roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, We Own This City, and movies such as From Within and Mailman.

He graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York after starting as a boxer, winning five Golden Glove Championships, according to Page Six.

Brown is survived by his wife and two children.

Reactions to Bobby J. Brown's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of actor Bobby J. Brown.

Ezekiel De La Rosa said:

"Starting to think The Wire cast is cursed."

Lynni Betts wrote:

"The Wire is the best show I have ever watched. It’s depressing how many talented actors from this show have passed away."

Corinne Anderson commented:

"Omg! Tragic!!!!"

Rinisima Baldwin said:

"May he rest in peace, and condolences to his family. Very sad."

The Real L Word star Francine Beppu reportedly dies at her home in Honolulu on February 17, 2026. Image credit: Tibrina Hobson, Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Source: YEN.com.gh