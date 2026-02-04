Showboy’s Psychiatric Assessment Results Emerge as He Is Spotted at Highly Equipped Hospital
- A video of Ghanaian musician, Showboy, at a supposed psychiatric hospital has surfaced online, drawing fresh public attention
- Reports indicated that he was assessed by medical professionals at the facility, and the results of his assessment were leaked
- Focus has since shifted back to the ongoing legal investigations into Showboy's ongoing blackmail case and rumoured arrest
Another angle has emerged in the ongoing case involving Ghanaian musician Showboy after a video of him at a reported psychiatric hospital surfaced online, shedding new light on earlier claims about his mental state.
According to information circulating online, Showboy underwent a psychiatric evaluation before his rearrest.
Contrary to earlier claims suggesting unusual or unstable behaviour, the assessment reportedly concluded that he is both mentally and medically fit.
Medical professionals are said to have officially cleared him after the evaluation, putting to rest speculation that his actions were linked to any mental health condition.
The video, which has since gone viral, showed Showboy walking calmly within the hospital alongside a nurse.
The environment appeared serene and modern, leading many to believe the facility is a private psychiatric hospital.
Visible medical machines, neatly arranged spaces, and the general outlook of the hospital have caught the attention of social media users.
In another clip, Showboy was being served a meal, appearing to be a bowl of fried rice and chicken, a moment that further reinforced the view that he was not in distress but rather undergoing routine assessment.
The footage has triggered fresh reactions online, with many questioning earlier narratives that painted a different picture of his condition.
Some users believe the hospital visit was purely procedural, meant to confirm his mental fitness before the legal proceedings continue.
Showboy assessed medically amid blackmail case
With the psychiatric assessment reportedly completed and cleared, focus has now shifted back to the musician's ongoing legal case.
Showboy is facing allegations of blackmail involving entrepreneur and music executive David Mensah, popularly known as Davido GH.
Authorities are said to be continuing investigations as they work to establish the full facts surrounding the allegations before the matter proceeds.
As of the time of reporting, neither the police nor Showboy’s representatives had issued an official statement on the assessment and the next steps.
Until the matter is addressed in court, all allegations remain unproven, and due process is expected to guide the proceedings.
Showboy resisted arrest by the CID
Previously, a tense and dramatic moment unfolded at the home of Showboy after supposed officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrived to allegedly arrest him while he was live on TikTok.
The incident, which was captured on video, has since spread rapidly across social media, drawing heavy public attention.
In the viral footage, Showboy appeared visibly upset as he confronted the supposed officers at his residence.
He was heard questioning their presence and refused to go with them, insisting they had not shown any proper arrest documents.
Showboy speaks after resisting arrest
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy had explained that reports of his arrest and alleged escape from CID officers on January 30, 2026, were inaccurate, insisting that he had never been taken into custody.
He said officers stormed his home while asleep and accused him of publishing false news, but could not specify the offence when questioned by his lawyer, and said that some of his vehicles had also been seized.
