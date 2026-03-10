Showboy appeared upbeat as he arrived in handcuffs at the Adentan Circuit Court for the continuation of his legal battle with music executive Davido GH

The musician was previously arrested by police officers after a standoff at his residence and later arraigned on charges of alleged blackmail and defamation

Despite being remanded earlier for arriving late to court, the entertainer smiled and joked with bloggers as officers escorted him into the courtroom for proceedings

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian musician and entertainer, Showboy, appeared to be in a buoyant mood as he appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court for the resumption of his case with Davido GH.

Showboy arrives at the Adentan Circuit Court on March 10, 2026, for the resumption of his court case against Davido GH. Image credit: @ghbrain, @2hypeshowboy/Twitter

Source: Instagram

On January 30, 2026, officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed the private residence of Ghanaian musician and social media personality, Sam Kwabena Safo Jnr, popularly known as Showboy, to attempt to arrest him.

In a heated confrontation, Showboy filmed the officers on TikTok Live as he challenged them over whether they had a warrant to arrest him.

He eventually left his residence without being arrested while officers detained some of his associates and two vehicles.

Showboy was eventually arrested as footage of him in custody emerged online on February 3.

He was arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court on charges of alleged blackmail and defamation against Ghanaian music executive and businessman, Davido GH.

His case was initially adjourned to February 12, but he appeared late for that court date, forcing the presiding judge to remand him into custody and adjourn the case for a further two weeks.

Below is a Twitter video of Showboy with CID officers at his residence.

Showboy reappears before Adentan Circuit Court

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Showboy reappeared before the Adentan Circuit Court for the resumption of his case with Davio GH.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Magikal GH, he arrived in a white and black striped shirt and black trousers with his hands in cuffs.

Showboy appeared to be in a good mood despite being in cuffs as he cracked jokes with bloggers at the court premises, filming his arrival.

He was escorted by officers into the courtroom for the resumption of his case, with updates on the outcome expected in the coming hours.

The Instagram video of Showboy at the Adentan Circuit Court is below.

Reactions to Showboy at Adentan Circuit Court

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Showboy arriving at the Adentan Circuit Court in good spirits.

michaelnuwor said:

"You have seen your smoothness level 😢."

boydoeghofficial wrote:

"Free the boy."

nuamah226 commented:

"He has grown big o, anaa mani so?"

missunique_____ said:

"So this guy paa he will never change, boi! America has given us a big problem."

Showboy breaks his silence after he allegedly escaped arrest by the Ghana Police CID on January 30, 2026. Image credit: @2hypeshowboy/Instagram, @cdrafrica

Source: Instagram

Showboy explains confrontation with police

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy explained why he engaged in a confrontation with police officers who arrived at his residence to arrest him.

In a video, Showboy said he was defending his rights and was not prepared to allow officers to arrest him until they presented a warrant signed by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Source: YEN.com.gh