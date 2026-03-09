Social commentator, Appiah Stadium, travelled to Germany to pay a courtesy visit to the family of the late Ghanaian blogger Adwenpahene

Social commentator and political activist, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has paid a courtesy visit to the family of the late Ghanaian blogger and content creator, Adwenpahene, in Stuttgart, Germany.

According to Appiah Stadium, he considered it necessary to visit the family to express his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with them following the passing of the popular blogger.

Appiah Stadium interacts with the widow of late blogger Adwenpahene during a condolence visit in Germany. Photo credit: BeckyTV101/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that although the outspoken blogger and political advocate had passed away, he believed it was important to maintain the same cordial relationship with the family that existed while Adwenpahene was alive.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Appiah Stadium noted that he deliberately chose to visit the family so he could also visit the late blogger’s gravesite and pay homage to him on the same day Ghana celebrates its Independence Day, March 6.

Speaking in the video, he told the late blogger’s wife that his visit to Germany was also in fulfilment of a promise he had earlier made not to turn his back on the family following the content creator’s death.

Watch the emotional video below:

Who is Adwenpahene?

Known in private life as Evans Amankwaah, the deceased blogger was the brain behind the Adwenpahene TV channel on YouTube.

Based in the German city of Stuttgart, he regularly shared strong opinions about politics and ethnicity/tribalism, among other topics.

A strong supporter of John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he was often mired in social media controversy with his constant attacks on ex-president Nana Akufo-Addo and his then New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Adwenpahene passes away

The content creator and blogger, Adwenpahene, passed away in Germany in April 2025. News of his sudden demise came as a shock to many followers and members of the online community.

The news of his death was announced by fellow blogger Nana Prempeh of Bigscout Media fame.

In a Facebook post, Prempeh, who was once a close friend of Adwenpahene but had a falling out with him a few years earlier, shared photos capturing moments from their time together.

In the caption accompanying the post, he noted that despite their differences in recent years, he still valued and respected the 10-year friendship they once shared and was deeply saddened by the news of Adwenpahene’s passing.

Watch the video here:

Adwenpa's family speaks after his passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman claiming to be Adwenpahene's sister shed light on the late blogger's funeral arrangements.

According to the purported sister, Adwenpahene was set to be laid to rest in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 17, 2025.

In addressing reports from her late brother's detractors, the woman noted that every human being had his/her flaws, and the blogger was no exception.

