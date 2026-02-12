Davido GH: Businessman Behind Showboy’s Arrest Makes Rare Appearance at Adentan Circuit Court
- Davido GH was spotted at the Adentan Circuit Court on February 12, 2026, as the case against Showboy resumed, marking a rare public appearance by the businessman
- The businessman has accused the musician of alleged blackmail, extortion and defamation, with the case being adjourned to March 4, 2026
- Personnel of the Ghana Police Service CID arrested Showboy on February 6, 2026, after an earlier attempt to detain him at his residence on January 30 proved abortive
Davido GH, the businessman behind Showboy’s arrest for alleged blackmail and extortion, was sighted at the Adentan Circuit Court on Thursday, February 12, 2026.
On January 30, 2026, officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed the private residence of Ghanaian musician and social media personality, Sam Kwabena Safo Jnr, popularly known as Showboy.
Videos from the encounter showed officers in a heated back-and-forth exchange with the musician, who was on TikTok Live and streaming the incident to his followers.
The officers attempted to arrest him, but the controversial personality insisted that he would not leave with them without a warrant.
Reports later emerged that Showboy had escaped from police custody, but he came out to deny those reports.
He said he was never arrested because the officers could not produce a warrant confirming that a judge had signed off on his detainment, so he simply left them at his home.
Showboy arraigned before Adentan Circuit court
On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, footage emerged that showed Showboy in custody after officers finally arrested him.
In the video, the musician claimed to be a mentally unstable individual and requested a psychiatrist for treatment.
He continued engaging in unusual behaviour, which appeared to irritate the police officer he was dealing with.
The musician was later spotted in psychiatric care for an evaluation before appearing at the Adentan Circuit Court on February 6.
He was remanded into police custody, and the case was adjourned to February 12.
Showboy faced charges of alleged blackmail and defamation against Ghanaian music executive and businessman, Davido GH.
Below is a Twitter video of Showboy in police custody at the Adentan Circuit Court.
Davido GH surfaces at Adentan Court
On February 12, the businessman behind Showboy’s arrest made a rare appearance as the case resumed.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter (X) page CDR Africa, Davido GH was seen exiting the court after the hearing in the company of an individual who appeared to be his lawyer.
According to reports, the case involving Davido GH and Showboy has been adjourned to March 4, 2026, with the musician to remain in custody until then.
The Twitter video showing the businessman at the court premises below.
Showboy speaks about police confrontation
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy addressed the confrontation between himself and CID officers in a viral social media post.
He described the conduct of the police officers as unprofessional and said he only stood up for his rights and was not being disruptive.
