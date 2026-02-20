The outspoken spiritual leader, Karma President, has shared a strong prophecy about the popular man of God, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

In a viral video, he disclosed that the gods of the Philadelphia movement leader are making some demands from him which need to be fulfilled

The controversial spiritual prediction from Karma President has caused a stir among the “Adom Nyame” members and some social media users

The outspoken spiritual leader, Karma President, has caused uproar on social media after he shared a controversial prophecy about the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the "Sumsum Wiase" president, who was making predictions, prophesied that upon zooming into the spiritual realm, he noticed that the alleged gods being used by the pastor are making certain demands from him.

According to Karma President, they claimed Adom Kyei Duah should refer to them anytime he spoke to his congregants.

Although the spiritual man did not detail what might happen if he refused to do as instructed, he explained that he believed this might burden the man of God.

“Just as I mention ‘Karma’ as the name of my gods, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah needs to mention the name of his,” he indicated.

Watch the TikTok video of Karma President giving the prophecy about Adom Kyei Duah:

Adom Kyei Duah arrests critics

In July 2024, Adom Kyei Duah caused the arrest of two popular Ghanaian pastors, Osofo Frimpong, Ogyabofour, as well as Kumawood actor Sean Paul.

In a couple of videos, the public figures were seen in handcuffs being escorted by some policemen.

Their detention stemmed from derogatory remarks they made against the man of God. According to reports, they criticised the spiritual items of Adom Kyei Dauh and called him a fake.

Reactions to Karma President's prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Karma President's prediction about Stephen Adom Kyei Duah:

Kaledzi Simone wrote:

“Confused man! The name is Adom Nyame, and no Jupiter can take it.”

Tenkorang Alexander wrote:

“He has mentioned it before. I am sure you have forgotten.”

Divine wrote:

“ I agree with you. My dear prophet, please mention their names. They are the gods of our land; they aren't demons. A point of corrections.”

Christina Sackey wrote:

“Why can't Adom Kyei Duah arrest this man? Anyone who talked against him ended up in the police station. Does it mean what the man is saying is true?”

Philadelphian Believer wrote:

“He has already told us about the spirit, yet we still worship with him. Still a proud Philadelphian. Somebody shout Adom ooo, Adom arakwa.”

Peter Nyadedzi wrote:

“Please, stop the false accusation about Papa Adom. No Jupiter can take it from him. I am proud to be a Philadelphian."

Watch an X video of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah sharing money for his church members below:

Adom Kyei Duah donates money to congregants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah donated a sum of GH₵51 million to Philadelphia members.

According to reports, about 20,000 of his congregants reportedly shared the money, with each receiving GH₵2,562.

The man of God's act of generosity followed an earlier GH₵2.2 million donation to victims of the Kantamanto fire outbreak.

