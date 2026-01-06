Mzbel has responded to Fire Oja's denial of being arrested for making false and defamatory statements about the singer

In a video, the veteran musician detailed the events that transpired after the prophet was invited by the police on the matter

Mzbel's latest remarks about Fire Oja's alleged arrest have stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has broken her silence after Prophet Fire Oja denied that she got him arrested on Monday, January 5, 2026, over alleged false and defamatory remarks about her.

Mzbel recently announced that she had allegedly gotten Fire Oja apprehended over his allegations about her experience with spiritual leader Ola Maame.

In a social media post on January 5, the veteran musician announced that the prophet's alleged arrest was carried out by the Ghana Police Service after she lodged a formal complaint over the matter.

Mzbel noted that Fire Oja was in police custody, with investigations into the matter being conducted by law enforcement authorities.

She also added that she would no longer address the issue publicly as long as the police were conducting their investigations.

Fire Oja denies Mzbel's arrest claims

Hours after Mzbel announced his arrest on Monday, January 5, 2026, Fire Oja denied claims that he was in police custody on TikTok.

The controversial prophet claimed that the news of his arrest was fake.

Fire Oja subsequently shared a video of himself dancing to singer and rapper King Paluta's 2025 smash hit, 'Foko', in response to the questions surrounding his alleged apprehension by the police at Mzbel's request.

Mzbel speaks after Fire Oja denies arrest

In a video she shared on her official Facebook page on Monday, January 5, 2026, Mzbel reiterated that Fire Oja was invited, arrested, and placed in police custody for making the allegations against her.

She claimed that the prophet admitted to the charges against him to the police at their station and has been processed for court after interrogation.

The veteran singer noted that the pastor's admission to the charges also saved him from being behind bars for 48 hours to assist with investigations.

Mzbel claimed that Fire Oja was later released by the police on bail and that further developments in the case would become public.

She noted that she was not spreading lies about the prophet's arrest amid ongoing debates on social media.

Mzbel also explained the reason behind her decision to take action against Fire Oja and expressed interest in addressing the issues in interviews with bloggers and the media.

The Facebook video of Mzbel speaking about her case with Fire Oja is below:

Why was Fire Oja allegedly arrested?

Mzbel and Fire Oja's issue stemmed from the prophet's allegations that the singer experienced some severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment after visiting spiritualist Ola Maame's place for her "soul travel" in 2025.

He also platformed a young lady who claimed to be the singer's former personal assistant, who corroborated his allegations.

The prophet also accused the 16 Years hitmaker of conspiring with Ola Maame to defraud unsuspecting women at her place in Kasoa.

The veteran musician denied Fire Oja's claims and called on individuals disseminating the allegations to present their evidence to prove that she had a bad experience with the shaman.

Mzbel subsequently petitioned the Ghana Police Service over the prophet's serious allegations.

Mzbel's remarks on Oja's arrest stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Stephen Senaya commented:

"Please, you guys should settle this matter out of court. Let peace reign. Don't litigate this issue since he has admitted wronging you. Just try and solve it out of court."

Damian Crew wrote:

"The misrepresentation and slander by so-called pastors for fame is becoming too much. He should be arraigned before court for prosecution. That’ll help sanitise the system."

Sadiq Abubakar Sadiq said:

"It will pain me for you to come back to us saying people have begged on his behalf. Proceed to court and let them decide."

