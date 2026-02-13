Youth leader Nii Lantey Okunka has condemned self-styled prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore for allegedly disrespecting the Naa We Arbitration Court

Prophet Jedidiah Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, reportedly walked out of the court after a judgment was delivered in a dispute involving him and spiritual practitioner Ola Maame

He called on Ga traditional leaders, including the Mantsemei, Oshipii, Wulormei, and Asafoatsemei, to ban the prophet from operating in their jurisdictions until he apologises

A concerned youth leader in Accra, Nii Lantey Okunka, has called on the leadership of traditional councils across all Ga communities to impose an embargo on self-styled prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore for allegedly disrespecting the Naa We Arbitration Court.

Nii Okunka expressed strong frustration at what he described as a blatant show of disrespect toward the traditional court, noting that it is composed of highly revered leaders under the Ga Traditional Authority and deserves due recognition and decorum.

Throwing more light on the matter, he explained that Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, reportedly walked out of the Naa We Arbitration Court after judgment was delivered in a case involving him and another traditional spiritual practitioner, Ola Maame.

According to Nii Lantey Okunka, walking out on the elders before the Naa We Arbitration Court had formally adjourned proceedings constitutes a serious act of disrespect under customary practice, and he is therefore demanding that Jedidiah Henry Kore be made to return and render an unqualified apology to the court.

He further urged leaders within the various communities where the prophet is believed to operate to, as a matter of urgency, place an embargo on his activities and cooperate with traditional authorities to ensure he appears before the court to apologise.

"Fire Oja walked out on the traditional leaders when judgment was passed. My name is Nii Lantey Okunka, and I hail from Lantey Jan-We.

"I am calling on our traditional leaders, the Mantsemei, Oshipii, Wulormei, and Asafoatsemei, to impose a ban on him in any area where he operates until he comes to the palace to apologise to the court."

"We, as Ga people, have been too lenient, and that is why acts of disrespect like this occur. Our leaders must act decisively now and call him to order."

The Naa We Arbitration Court is a customary dispute resolution authority that handles family matters, debt claims, chieftaincy cases, and a wide range of community-related disputes.

Appointed traditional elders typically oversee adjudication, hearing both sides of a case and questioning witnesses where necessary. Resolutions are most often achieved through negotiation and restitution, with a strong focus on reconciliation rather than punishment.

Rift between Fire Oja, Mzbel, and Ola Maame

Many recall that Mzbel announced on Monday, January 5, 2026, that she had caused the arrest of Fire Oja over his allegations regarding her experience with the "soul travel" practice.

This comes after the prophet alleged that the singer experienced severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment after visiting Ola Maame’s place for her "soul travel" in 2025.

He also shared claims from a young lady who said she was the singer's former personal assistant. She corroborated his allegations, accusing Ola Maame and the singer of conspiring to defraud unsuspecting women at Ola Maame’s facility in Kasoa.

