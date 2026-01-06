Fire Oja has publicly spoken after Mzbel announced that she had gotten him arrested for uttering defamatory remarks against her

In several social media posts, the controversial prophet dismissed the news of his arrest and taunted his critics on social media

Fire Oja's response to Mzbel's arrest claims triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who flooded his comments section

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, has broken his silence after singer Mzbel allegedly got him arrested on Monday, January 5, 2025, over his allegations about her experience with spiritual leader Ola Maame.

Fire Oja breaks his silence after Mzbel allegedly gets him arrested over defamatory comments on Monday, January 5, 2026. Photo source: FIRE OJA, MzbeL

Source: Facebook

Mzbel took to her official Instagram page to share the video of the prophet making the allegations about her "soul travel" experience.

In a message accompanying the video, the veteran musician announced that she had gotten Fire Oja arrested for making some false and defamatory statements about her after lodging a formal complaint with the Ghana Police Service.

She wrote:

"This video contains false and defamatory statements made about me. Following a formal complaint, the individual responsible has been arrested and is currently in police custody pending investigations in accordance with the law."

Mzbel noted that Fire Oja was in police custody pending investigations in accordance with the law. She also expressed her belief in the rule of law and accountability concerning the case.

The veteran hiplife singer also added that she would no longer address the issue publicly as long as the police were conducting their investigations.

The Instagram post of Mzbel announcing Fire Oja's arrest is below:

Fire Oja speaks amid arrest rumours

Hours after Mzbel announced his arrest on Monday, January 5, 2026, Fire Oja took to his official TikTok page to deny claims that he was in police custody.

The controversial prophet, who had been at Onua FM for an interview earlier in the day, claimed that the news of his arrest was fake.

He wrote:

"Bloggers, the fake is the news."

Fire Oja subsequently shared a video of himself dancing to singer and rapper King Paluta's 2025 smash hit, 'Foko', in response to the questions surrounding his alleged apprehension by the police at Mzbel's request.

The TikTok posts of Fire Oja responding to his alleged arrest are below:

Why was Fire Oja allegedly arrested?

Fire Oja and Mzbel have been embroiled in social media exchanges after the prophet alleged that the singer experienced some severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment after visiting Ola Maame's place for her "soul travel" in 2025.

He also platformed a young lady who claimed to be the singer's former personal assistant, who corroborated his allegations.

Mzbel announces the arrest of Fire Oja over his allegations about her soul travel experience. Photo source: MzbeL, FIRE OJA

Source: Facebook

The prophet also accused the 16 Years hitmaker of conspiring with Ola Maame to defraud unsuspecting women at her place in Kasoa.

The veteran musician denied Fire Oja's claims and called on individuals disseminating the allegations to present their evidence to prove that she had a bad experience with the shaman.

Mzbel subsequently petitioned the Ghana Police Service over the prophet's serious allegations.

Fire Oja's remarks after arrest stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nhanha Ardwoah commented:

"Okay, so tell us the real one, please."

Dora Kadima wrote:

"We thank God🙏."

Selina said:

"Papa One, we love you so much. More blessings."

PIO commented:

"Last man standing."

Lady begs Fire Oja over online allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady begged Fire Oja after he confronted her at her residence over some allegations she made against him online.

In a video, the young lady knelt and pleaded for forgiveness after the prophet threatened to get her arrested for making the allegations.

Fire Oja later heeded the woman's pleas and supported her financially after she expressed remorse for her actions.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh