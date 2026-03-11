Counsellor Lutterodt Granted GH¢50,000 Bail As Case Adjourned to May 22, 2026
- The relationship coach, Counsellor Lutterodt, has been granted bail following his appearance at the Adenta Complex Court for his first hearing
- The counsellor was arrested and released on March 9, after he was accused of inciting violence with a statement about Lumba's burial
- The legal woes deepened as the case has been adjourned, with Lutterodt set to appear in court on Friday, May 22, 2026, for his second hearing
Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, widely known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has made headlines again after he appeared before the court, was granted bail, and the case was adjourned.
The arrest of Counsellor Lutterodt
On Monday, March 9, 2026, a photo of the counsellor in handcuffs went viral, sparking massive reactions on social media. Reports that emerged indicated that he was arrested over a recent claim he made during a discussion about Daddy Lumba's family saga on Power FM on Saturday, March 7.
Counsellor Lutterodt had allegedly called on the Ga youths to invade Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon amid reports that the late musician was buried there, as he claimed the actions of the highlife legend’s family were a disrespect to the Ga Tradition.
“If it is true that Lumba has been buried in his East Legon house, I want to ask the Ga boys not to wait for the police; let's move to the residence of Daddy Lumba and call action now. Walk to the house with a pickaxe, and let's find where the body has been buried,” he said.
According to a report by Kessben FM, the actions of the controversial relationship coach was alleged to have incited violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
After several hours in police custody, Counsellor Lutterodt was granted bail. A report by Sammy Kay Media stated that the relationship coach did not sleep in the police cell.
In a Facebook Live session, the relationship coach noted that he would appear before the court on March 11, 2026.
Lutterodt granted bail after court appearance
On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Counsellor Lutterodt appeared at the Adenta Complex Court for his hearing.
In a viral video, the counsellor was seen arriving at the court premises in the company of some officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and his legal team.
Hours after court proceedings, Counsellor Lutterodt was granted an open bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties. The case was adjourned to May 22, 2026.
Angel Asiamah's prophecy about Counsellor Lutterodt
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the husband of Agradaa, Angel Asiamah, dropped a doom prophecy about Counsellor Lutterodt.
Angel Asiamah, delivering a sermon on Sunday, March 8, 2026, lashed out at Counsellor Lutterodt over certain utterances he made regarding his marriage.
Although he did not mention his name directly, Angel Asiamah took offence at Counsellor Lutterodt's statement and prophesied that the media personality would be exposed for his ulterior motives.
