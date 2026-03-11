Counsellor Lutterodt has made his first court appearance days after he was arrested for allegedly inciting violence and offensive conduct

In a video, the controversial counsellor appeared to be in a sombre mood as he, his lawyers and police officers arrived at the court premises

Footage of Counsellor Lutterodt's appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court over the Daddy Lumba burial saga has triggered mixed reactions

Controversial Ghanaian relationship expert and media personality Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has appeared in court for proceedings days after he landed in police custody over Daddy Lumba's burial saga.

On Monday, March 9, 2026, reports indicated that Lutterodt was arrested over some recent remarks he made during a discussion about Daddy Lumba's family saga on Power FM last weekend.

Why was Counsellor Lutterodt arrested?

According to Kessben FM, Counsellor Lutterrodt was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He is alleged to have called for the youth of Ga to invade Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon amid reports that the late musician had been buried there.

"If it is true that Lumba has been buried in his East Legon house; I want to ask the Ga boys that we shouldn't wait for the police, let move to the resident of Daddy Lumba and am calling action now. Walk to the house with pickaxe, and let's find where the body has been buried. "

While the police failed to release a public statement to officially confirm Lutterodt's arrest, a photo purportedly showing him in handcuffs emerged on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Counsellor Lutterodt, a staunch critic of Odo Broni, stood in an office, wearing a flowery shirt with a hat. He had his fingers locked together.

Counsellor Lutterodt gets bail, released from custody

Hours after his arrest, Counsellor Lutterodt was granted bail at the Nima Police Station and was released from custody.

According to renowned Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay, the counsellor did not sleep in the police cells during the night after he was detained following the police's invitation to him for questioning.

He added that Lutterodt had returned him from the police station at around 10 pm on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Other reports also indicated that the controversial media personality will appear before the Adenta Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to face charges related to the alleged incitement.

Counsellor Lutterodt appears in court over saga

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Counsellor Lutterodt appeared at the Adenta Circuit Court for his hearing.

In a video shared by blogger Gossips24 TV, the counsellor was seen arriving at the court premises in the company of some officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and his legal team.

Counsellor Lutterodt appeared to be in a sombre mood and remained silent as he and the individuals entered the courtroom.

Counsellor Lutterodt's court appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bellajohnson6218 commented:

"He has to be jailed. Calling hooligans on a widow and her children. What if they had gone there and harmed them?"

Caramelchoc1 said:

"They did storm the house yesterday so he should be arrested again."

Asibi_azibo wrote:

"Eii, Daddy Lumba's family, kindly allow the man to rest in peace. You called those insults upon yourself."

Counsellor Lutterodt speaks after release from custody

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt spoke after his release from police custody for allegedly inciting violence.

In a video, the relationship expert detailed the events that transpired at the Nima Police Station.

Counsellor Lutterodt also clarified the trending video that got him arrested.

