Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah released his 2026 prophecies at his 31st Night Service

Among his prophecies were a coup plot and the deaths of former presidents and other prominent Ghanaian personalities

He also noted the NPP's impending presidential primaries would be characterised by bloodshed

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, has predicted what he says will be the major happenings in the country in 2026.

As has become his trademark, he delivered these prophecies during his 31st December Watch Night Service at his church at Odorkor on New Year's Eve.

Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah's 31st Night Prophecies touches on NPP's primaries, John Mahama, and others. Photo source: Mahamudu Bawumia, JA Kufuor, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh brings some of the prophecies shared by Owusu Bempah.

1. Fierce NPP primaries:

Owusu Bempah stated that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP's) presidential primary slated for January 31, 2026, is going to be a fierce contest.

According to him, there would be bloodshed if care is not taken. He thus urged party faithfuls and the general public to pray about it.

"NPP, please listen to this. Don't despise what I'm saying to you... I saw an image which had human characteristics—it was like a human being. And this personality was standing in the midst of the contestants who were contesting in the flagbearership race.

"I saw that the personality, the image standing in the midst of the contestants, was bleeding, and I was asking God, 'what is the significance of this?' And God said to me that the party's election, if care is not taken and they are not careful enough, will become chaotic and there will be bloodshed, and some people will lose their lives in the process, and it will lead to division in the party," he said.

2. Deaths of former presidents and other personalities

Former presidents of Ghana

He also prophesied that some persons who have led Ghana before are going to die in 2026, warning that if former leaders do not heed the prophetic warnings, the prophecies will come to pass.

He, therefore, called for prayers for former leaders who have previously ruled Ghana to prevent calamities, emphasising the importance of collective prayer and intercession for the nation's leaders

Former Ghanaian boxer

He also said that the country is likely to witness the death of a former Ghanaian boxer, adding that this death is not the will of God and can be averted by prayers.

Religious leaders in Ghana

Owusu Bempah also claimed that a great man of God who is very famous and the leader of a religious sect would also die if prayers do not go up for them.

Traditional leaders in Ghana

He noted that some prominent traditional leaders would also pass away.

Other prominent deaths

Owusu Bempah claimed to have seen the announcement of the death of a potential presidential candidate for the 2028 elections. Also, a famous journalist was going die.

Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah delivers over 12 prophecies for 2026. Photo source: Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah

Source: UGC

3. Coup attempt against President Mahama

Owuus Bempah warned of a potential coup plot by foreign actors targeting President characterised, though he assured that any such attempt would ultimately fail.

He called on citizens to pray for protection against this foreign-backed threat, which he characterised as an effort to undermine President Mahama's positive initiatives.

"Certain people have planned, and some of the people who are planning, or have planned, are foreigners who will come into Ghana. What I am saying is something I saw—that they entered this nation when we were not conscious of ourselves as a nation. All of a sudden, we heard there was a coup d'etat," he said.

He admonished the supposed coup plotters to desist from going ahead with their plan because they would be arrested.

4. Religious clashes

Owusu Bempah asked for prayers to avert an impending clash between religions and religious sects.

5. Chaos in parliament

The renowned man of God claimed to have seen a vision of a fight on the floor of the Parliament of Ghana, which the army or the police would be deployed to bring under control.

Apart from the above prophecies, Owusu Bempah also noted the following:

The death of an internationally acclaimed boxer who has made a mark on the world

Unprecedented prosperity for Ghana as a country, with more opportunities for people to make a living.

An unprecedented number of road accidents in Ghana

Aviation (aeroplane) accidents

High infant mortality

A global pandemic more than COVID

The deaths of important personalities in Nigeria and the United States of America

Watch the YouTube video of Owusu Bempah's 2026 prophecies below:

Fire Oja's prophecy for Sammy Gyamfi

Meanwhile, Prophet Fire Oja has made a prophetic declaration for the GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi, in 2026.

In a video, the controversial prophet detailed the trials and tribulations the politician would face in the new year.

Prophet Fire Oja's prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online.

Source: YEN.com.gh