Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin has expressed her frustration at the relentless social media criticism she has faced about her body.

Many fans have alleged that she underwent a cosmetic enhancement procedure, specifically a BBL, to enhance her body.

Salma Mumin Blasts Critics Over Her Alleged BBL: "Leave Me Alone"

Salma Mumin talks about her BBL

In a candid post shared on Instagram on January 23, 2026, Salma Mumin called out the individuals who persistently attack her on these platforms, urging them to reconsider their harmful behaviour.

She emphasised that such derogatory comments can have a profound and detrimental impact on an individual's mental, emotional, and psychological well-being.

"The constant commentary about my body has gone too far. Words are not harmless. They hold the power to significantly affect a person in ways many people underestimate."

Salma Mumin rejects 'slay queen' tag

Addressing the stereotype of being labelled a "slay queen," Salma clarified that her decision to undergo body enhancement was deeply personal.

She firmly stated that the harsh judgments regarding her character and the choices she makes about her appearance are entirely unwarranted.

"I made a personal decision about my body because I wanted to. I wasn't satisfied with how I looked before, and I chose to change it for myself not for public approval, not to conform to anyone else's standards, and certainly not to meet someone else's expectations. Whether my BBL is obvious to you or not, whether it aligns with your ideals or not, it is my choice—and that should be enough," she asserted with conviction.

"What is not acceptable is turning personal opinions into cruelty, mockery, and constant judgment. No one deserves to be spoken about in ways that chip away at their peace and well-being. I ask that people begin to understand the weight their words carry. Speak with more care. Speak with more humanity. Enough has been said. I have done what I wanted for myself, and I deserve to live in peace with that choice."

Salma Mumin loses her dad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Salma Mumin who announced the heartbreaking news of her father's passing on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

On her official Instagram page, she shared a poignant image of a flickering candle amidst darkness, symbolising prayers for the deceased.

Accompanied by a deeply personal message, Salma conveyed her profound sorrow and heartbreak over the loss of her father, reinforcing the emotional weight of this difficult period in her life.

