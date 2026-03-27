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Ashanti Queen Bags a Master’s Degree From KNUST, Attends Graduation Ceremony in a Colourful Outfit
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Ashanti Queen Bags a Master’s Degree From KNUST, Attends Graduation Ceremony in a Colourful Outfit

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
3 min read
  • Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, the Paramount Queen of the Yamfo Traditional Area, graduated with a Master's degree from KNUST
  • Yamfomanhemaa, who is one of the youngest Queens in Asanteman, earned a Master's degree in Project Management
  • Ghanaians on social media who saw the post celebrated Yamfomanhemaa's achievement as a motivating example

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Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, the Paramount Queen of the Yamfo Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, graduated with a Master's degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, Paramount Queen, Yamfo Traditional Area, Yamfomanhemaa, KNUST, Master's graduation, Graduation 2026, Ashanti queen.
Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, Yamfomanhemaa earns a Master's degree in Project Management at KNUST. Photo credit: @yamfomanhemaa & @live_events_with_paakojo1
Source: Instagram

Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, who is recognised as one of the youngest queens in Asanteman, graduated with a Master of Science degree in Project Management.

This becomes an addition to her increasing list of achievements as a traditional leader and young professional.

In a video on social media which captured her special moment, Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II was dressed in a distinctive kente cloth and white headscarf, reflecting the traditional appearance associated with queens.

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Her graduation gown was hanging close to her while she put her stole with the inscription, “God is the lifter of Men,” around her neck.

Another video showed the revered queen in her graduation gown, walking confidently to the graduation grounds.

A man who was holding an umbrella over her walked behind the Yamfomanhemaa.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens congratulate Yamfomanhemaa

Several Ghanaians on social media who saw the post celebrated the traditional ruler and congratulated her. Several admirers have also commended her for balancing traditional leadership with academic excellence, describing her achievement as motivating for young women.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @live_events_with_paakojo1 on Instagram. Read them below:

@tillyscollection.gh said:

"Wow, I’m so proud of you, queen mother. A big congratulations to you."

@ruthamma wrote:

"Congratulations 👏🎉🎉👏👏👏 Nanahemaa."

mzjay_duffy said:

"Congrats Nanahemaa❤️❤️."

@O.J Asantewaa 💕 wrote:

"Real definition of beauty with brain 🥰congratulations Queen 🎉."

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@ThomDanS Ent said:

"Nanahemaa Piaaaaww✌️✌️✌️✌️❤️."

@Talk To Neomy wrote:

"Congratulations, Nana. I admire you from afar. You are very decent 🥰🥰."

@Preman_kente_gh said:

"Piawww ✌️✌️✌️✌️congratulations 🍾🎉🎈🎊 Nana Darkowaa."

Kwasi Abayie wrote:

"Congratulations, Ohemaa Darkoa!"

Female Soldier earns a PhD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a female Ghanaian soldier, Elsie Pokuaa Manu, earned her doctorate from the University of Ghana, Legon and could not hide her joy.

The female soldier shared her challenging journey and how she balanced military duties and academia, exemplifying resilience.

In a Facebook post, Major Dr Elsie Pokuaa Manu said she did not take the journey lightly.

Social media users who saw her post celebrated Elsie's achievement, recognising her as a beacon of hope for women in the military.

Dr Elsie Pokuaa Manu, Female soldier, Ghana Armed Forces, University of Ghana, PhD, Dr Gladys Odey Schwinger, NSMQ Quiz mistress.
Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann celebrates with the new PhD holder, Major Dr Elsie Pokuaa Manu. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana
Source: Twitter

NSMQ quiz mistress bags PhD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that quiz mistress Dr Gladys Odey Schwinger had attained a doctoral degree in Environmental Science from the University of Ghana.

Read also

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She was celebrated by the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) on X for the significant milestone in her academic journey, with netizens joining in praising her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

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