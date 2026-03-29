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Original FM and TV Presenter Richard Nana Adu-Boahen Reportedly Dead
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Original FM and TV Presenter Richard Nana Adu-Boahen Reportedly Dead

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • Richard Nana Adu-Boahen, a popular radio presenter with Original 91.9 FM, has reportedly passed away
  • The radio presenter's death was made public by another media personality, Offei Wonuanie, who works with Freedom FM in the Eastern Region
  • It is not readily known what caused Richard Nana Adu-Boahen's death, and the details of his funeral and burial

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Richard Nana Adu-Boahen, a radio presenter at Original 91.9 FM and Original TV, both in Accra, Ghana, is reportedly dead.

Until his demise, Richard Nana Adu-Boahen was the host of Gospel Mix on Original 91.9 FM.

Richard Nana Adu-Boahen, Original FM presenter, Media personality dead, Radio presenter.
Original FM's Richard Adu-Boahen reportedly passes away. Photo credit: @richardnana.aduboahen
Source: Facebook

The radio presenter's death was announced by Offei Wonuanie, who works with Freedom FM in the Eastern Region.

Richard Nana Adu-Boahen's last post on Facebook was an encouragement to Christians to live like Christ. In his post, Richard Nana Adu-Boahen said:

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"Fight a good fight of faith."

His posts often showed he was a Christian who did not hide his faith. His last but one post was about prayer.

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"There are some short prayers that can repel the devil quickly, says Jesus Christ."

His posts showed that he loved King Paluta's music.

It is not readily known what caused his death. The funeral and burial details are yet to be announced.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

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