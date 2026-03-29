Richard Nana Adu-Boahen, a popular radio presenter with Original 91.9 FM, has reportedly passed away

The radio presenter's death was made public by another media personality, Offei Wonuanie, who works with Freedom FM in the Eastern Region

It is not readily known what caused Richard Nana Adu-Boahen's death, and the details of his funeral and burial

Richard Nana Adu-Boahen, a radio presenter at Original 91.9 FM and Original TV, both in Accra, Ghana, is reportedly dead.

Until his demise, Richard Nana Adu-Boahen was the host of Gospel Mix on Original 91.9 FM.

Original FM's Richard Adu-Boahen reportedly passes away. Photo credit: @richardnana.aduboahen

Source: Facebook

The radio presenter's death was announced by Offei Wonuanie, who works with Freedom FM in the Eastern Region.

Richard Nana Adu-Boahen's last post on Facebook was an encouragement to Christians to live like Christ. In his post, Richard Nana Adu-Boahen said:

"Fight a good fight of faith."

His posts often showed he was a Christian who did not hide his faith. His last but one post was about prayer.

"There are some short prayers that can repel the devil quickly, says Jesus Christ."

His posts showed that he loved King Paluta's music.

It is not readily known what caused his death. The funeral and burial details are yet to be announced.

Source: YEN.com.gh