Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win trolled his colleague Big Akwes's outfit for the 2023 VGMA

Big Akwesi wore a two-piece suit with sneakers and turned his remaining hair into locs

According to Lil Win, that outfit combination makes his archenemy look like a fish

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The animosity between Kumawood actors Lil Win and Big Akwes has continued onto the VGMA red carpet.

The 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place last weekend, May 6, 2023. Many celebrities displayed their creativity through their outfits at the star-dubbed event.

Other also had wardrobe failures, and Lil Win nominated Big Akwes as one of those whose outfits to the event was not nice.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win trolls Big Akwes on TV Image credit: @officialilwinweezy @big_akwes

Source: Instagram

Lil Win and Big Akwes have been in a longstanding banter

In 2021, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win reported Big Akwesi to the police for defamation. Big Akwes had earlier accused the owner of Great Minds International School of using killing talents in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After Lil Win threatened to sue him, Big Akwesi apologised and called the video a publicity stunt for likes.

Kwadwo Nksansh has also lashed back at Big Akwesi's VGMA outfit. He shared a video of the actor on the red carpet on his TikTok page.

"Look at Big Akwesi. He looks like a fish. You are going to the VGMA's ad you dress up like a fish. Are you stupid? Look at his hair."

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to Lil Win trolling Big Akwes at the 2023 VGMA

LeBron Prosper wrote:

Weezy the teaser akoa p3 huro.

Sky commented:

You are true he looks like fish

Fresh Pee said:

Kwadwo be careful wai I want to go to heaven.

Obofour Sheila Oppon commented:

When he comes for u don't talk yoooo I think u will hear from us tomorrow Hahaha

List of male celebrities who aced their outfits at the 2023 VGMA

Our style editor at YEN.com.gh compiles a list of stylish male celebs who wore their expensive suits.

Famous male figures, including Black Sherif, James Gardiner, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie, wore different suit styles to the star-dubbed event.

Many Ghanaians admired their classy looks at the VGMA's.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh