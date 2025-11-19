A top Ghanaian journalist has boldly advocated for more accountability for men in Ghana

The journalist urged the president to introduce a system mandating paternity tests for all families and hospitals

His comment has garnered widespread reactions online as more men add their voices

A top journalist with EIB Networks Kasapa 102.5 FM has made a bold quest for men in Ghana.

During a show on Kasapa 102.5, he called on the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to make it mandatory for all families and hospitals to carry out paternity tests for all newborns.

He argued that several Ghanaian men are raising children who are not biologically theirs.

According to him, men are being misled too often, and it is time the government intervenes to protect those who might otherwise hesitate to take action.

Taking DNA tests for all newborns at the hospital, he said, could prevent many future heartbreaks.

His comment follows a rise in situations where men later discover that the children they believed were theirs are not.

This issue is not limited to private citizens; several public figures have experienced similar situations, prompting calls for action.

"I am pleading with the President to add DNA tests to the National Health Insurance. The President should add the paternity test to the National Health Insurance. In the same way women have maternal care, he should provide that for men, too," he said.

"This is because the number of men wasting their investments is becoming too much. Men who are paying fees for children that are not theirs are becoming too many."

"Men who are suffering are becoming too many. I am pleading that the DNA test must be done right after the child is born at the hospital," he concluded.

DNA Drama: Man learns children aren’t his

Ex-Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey admitted he had a moment of emotional distress after discovering the three children he raised with his ex-wife were not biologically his.

The former Anderlecht and Aston Villa forward said he had a gun in his car but decided against drastic action after reflecting on his future.

Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife Gloria Appiah separated in 2013 after DNA results confirmed he was not the father of their children.

This revelation ended their 20-year marriage and led to a protracted legal dispute over compensation.

In 2022, Odartey Lamptey reportedly confirmed that his three children were not his biologically, 21 years after marriage.

He conducted the DNA tests after his ex-wife demanded half of his properties.

In an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah, he recalled his immediate reaction, saying he almost used his gun, but fortunately, it was in his Tundra outside.

Similarly, a man identified as Robert Ocran shocked listeners during a radio interview on Nhyira FM when DNA tests indicated that he was not the father of two of his four children.

The Ghanaian family man shared his ordeal on the Kumasi-based station, presenting his supposed paternity test.

His wife’s relatives had questioned his ability to father children, prompting the test, which confirmed he was not biologically their father.

Despite the results, his wife allegedly insisted Robert was the biological father and requested a second test at a different facility to verify accuracy.

Samuel Aboagye’s child DNA case hits court

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of the late August 6 helicopter crash victim, Samuel Aboagye, have taken his US-based wife, Abigail Salami, to court.

In a video on the TikTok page Don Summer One, Kumasi-based Angel 96.1 FM court correspondent Chukwu Joseph detailed the case following a hearing at the Obuasi District Court on November 11, 2025.

The case, involving the Aboagye family versus Abigail Salami, centres on a DNA test for the late politician’s wife and the daughter they shared.

