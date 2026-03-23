A resurfaced video of Elder Frank Donkor's sons prior to their demise in the Tema aircraft crash has got people talking

This comes after it showed the eldest son, Frank Donkor, educating school kids on his profession as a pilot

Social media users who reacted to the video have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family

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Ghanaians are still in a state of grief over the unfortunate incident in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026, that claimed the lives of Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, both sons of the founder and leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor.

An old video making rounds on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @naturalwayherbalclinic has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens.

Elder Frank Donkor's son Captain Frank Donkor spotted speaking to school children on becoming a pilot. Photo source: Elder Frank Donkor, Okay 101.7 FM,@naturalwayherbalclinic/Facebook

Source: UGC

The video shows Captain Frank Donkor, the deceased pilot, speaking to school children in Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region at an event.

In the video, Captain Frank Donkor was seen in a white shirt, speaking to over 200 school children about what it entails to be a pilot as he encouraged them to ask him any questions about the profession.

The video also showed Elijah Ofori Donkor at the event, offering support to his elder brother.

Captain Frank Donkor had 15 years of experience as a pilot before the tragic aircraft crash.

Watch the TikTok emotional video below:

Details of the Tema Plane Crash

Tragedy struck on Monday, March 16, 2026, when a microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, leading to the death of the pilot and one passenger on board.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, in a press statement, indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and last made radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The statement noted that any further details would be communicated once the investigation had progressed.

A video also showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, prompting the immediate evacuation of children from the school before emergency responders arrived.

Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor and his wife speak about their faith in God in a resurfaced video after the death of their sons. Image credit: ElderFrankDonkor

Source: Facebook

Frank Donkor’s video stirs reactions

Social media users who took to the comments of the video have consoled the family on their loss.

officialuewnewsfile stated:

“I can see the brothers. They are always together.”

Adomba Esther Mawuvi added:

“Condolences to Diana Asamoa and Ogyabofour.”

Rich opined:

“Always together, the two brothers.”

Jojeck Couture wrote:

“The way I love his English and accent, rest easy bro.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

“He loved his work, da yie, pilot.”

Frank Donkor’s family speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor's family broke their silence on the passing of the religious leader's two sons.

In a press statement, the family eulogised the two late children and made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians as they grieved.

The family also thanked Ghanaians, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Source: YEN.com.gh