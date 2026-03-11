Highlife music legend Sloopy Mike Gyamfi has levelled accusations of unlawful music sampling against Kuami Eugene

In a video, the veteran musician detailed how the former Lynx Entertainment signee used his song without his permission

Sloopy Mike Gyamfi also added that he had forgiven Kuami Eugene and expressed interest in meeting him in future

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Legendary Ghanaian highlife legend Mike Kwadwo Gyamfi, popularly known as Sloopy Mike Gyamfi, has levelled allegations against Kuami Eugene over his sampling of one of his songs.

Highlife legend Sloopy Mike Gyamfi accuses Kuami Eugene of unlawfully using his song without his consent. Photo source: @ohemaawoyeje, @kuamieugene, @nanaromeowelewele

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with media personality Nana Romeo Welewele on Accra-based radio station Peace FM's 'Ekwanso Dwoodwoo' show, Sloopy Mike Gyamfi burst into laughter as he accused Kuami Eugene of sampling his song without his consent.

The highlife legend alleged that the former Lynx Entertainment signee perfectly sampled his 'Asem Kakra' song and that a video of his performance was on YouTube.

Gyamfi claimed that Kuami had no discussions with him to seek permission before sampling the song.

He said:

"Kuami Eugene took my song. You can find it on YouTube. He did it very well. He sang the song so nicely. The song was Asem Kakra. If you Google the song with Kuami Eugene's name, you will see it."

"He did a good job with the song, though. Kuami Eugene did not speak with me before using my song."

The veteran musician claimed that the Monica hitmaker did a cover of his song and added his lyrics.

He noted that he considered Kuami Eugene, who has been accused of unlawfully sampling songs on several occasions in the past, like a son and that he had no problem with his alleged action if he did it because of admiration for him.

However, Mike Gyamfi stated that the singer should have consulted him before creating a rendition of his song.

He said:

"In the video, he was singing Asem Kakra. It is not like he used the song. He was singing my Asem Kakra song, but he added his own lyrics to it. It is also on YouTube. He is like my son, so if he admires what I did and wants to do something with my song, I have no problem with it."

"But he should have at least consulted me first before doing it."

He doubted whether Kuami, who left Lynx Entertainment in 2025, knew him personally, as he stated that he had forgiven the young singer and had no grudge against him.

Kuami Eugene maintains he will be relevant on the music scene for a long time. Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Twitter

Gyamfi added that he would appreciate it if the former MTN Hitmaker participant would meet with him one day.

The TikTok video of Sloopy Mike Gyamfi alleging Kuami Eugene's usage of his song without consent is below:

Sloopy Mike Gyamfi's accusations stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kobman Spanking commented:

"That was a mashup, not an actual song."

Kwame Antwi(RD, LD) said:

"Kwame Eugene and sampling."

Prosperity21 wrote:

"Kuami Eugene, please do the needful. Mr Sloppy actually spoke highly of you even though the presenter wanted to be mischievous."

Kuami Eugene dismisses career decline claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene dismissed claims that his musical career had declined after his departure from Lynx Entertainment.

The singer stated that he maintained relevance in the music industry with his evergreen songs.

Kuami Eugene's response to claims of career decline triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh