Mercy Asiedu and a few Kumawood film industry players, including Wayoosi, clashed with a top executive at a summit in Kumasi

In a video, the veteran actress was seen making several emotional outbursts as she complained about the actions of the individual

Footage of Mercy Asiedu's heated incident at the filmmakers' summit in Kumasi triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Veteran Kumawood actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah, popularly known as Mercy Asiedu, has courted attention following her involvement in an incident at a public event on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Ashanti Festival 2026: Actress Mercy Asiedu Clashes With Bishop Ofori-Adu At Filmmakers' Summit

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, a filmmakers' summit was held as part of the 2026 edition of the Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) in Kumasi.

Several prominent Kumawood actors, including Wayoosi, Sylvester Agyapong, and Mercy Asiedu, were present at the event to hold conversations about the growth of the film industry.

Actor and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority, James Gardiner, also attended the filmmakers' summit alongside the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Mercy Asiedu clashes with Bishop Ofori-Adu

In a video shared by Citi FM on their official Facebook page, Mercy Asiedu fumed as she clashed with Bishop Ofori-Adu, the head of a special committee constituted in 2025 by Frank Amoakohene to revive and strengthen the movie industry known as Kumawood and creative arts.

The veteran actress was joined by Wayoosi and Miracle Films Ghana CEO Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye as she lodged complaints in front of other attendees inside the auditorium.

The actors accused Ofori-Adu of ignoring their concerns and advancing a personal agenda, sparking heated exchanges at the event.

Despite efforts from Gardiner and the moderator to ease tensions, Mercy continued with her emotional outburst as she expressed her grievances and called for more support and major national events to be held in the Ashanti Region to boost the Kumawood industry.

The actress later sat in her seat beside the chief executive officer (CEO) of Miracle Films Ghana, Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye, and continued to angrily rant while her colleague Kala Kumasi attempted to calm her down.

Mercy Asiedu's outburst at the Ashanti Festival filmmakers' summit has garnered mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The Facebook video of Mercy Asiedu's heated moment at the 2026 Ashanti Festival filmmakers' summit is below:

Mercy Asiedu's public outburst stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Kofi Odiasempa commented:

"Bad news really travels faster, as they say. Upon all the good suggestions and points opined at the summit, this is the only highlight worth publishing. Smh."

Setsofia Famous said:

"This is how she normally act in a movie."

Ofori David wrote:

"They are acting as they do in the movies, shouting, cursing and insults."

Asem Bonney commented:

"The veterans in the game see sabotage due to politics, and the other side sees exceptional ideas or knowledge. But men like Agya Koo and Lil Win side with Wayoosi and Mercy but can't say it. Where is Vivian Jill? Speak up and make a change for your passion."

Mercy Asiedu attends funeral with her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Asiedu attended a funeral with her husband Nana Agyeman Duah.

In a video, the veteran Kumawood actress and her husband wore matching funeral outfits as they sat together.

Footage of Mercy Asiedu and her husband at the public funeral service triggered positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh