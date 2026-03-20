Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has stirred reactions after sharing a new prophecy about air travel following the Tema plane crash

In an appearance on Okay FM, Prophet Telvin also explained his style of prophecies to media personality Nana Romeo

Two people, identified as Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor, died when their light aircraft crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026

Ghanaian man of God Telvin Adjei Sowah has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a new prophecy on air travel following the Tema plane crash.

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about air travel after a light aircraft crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026, claiming two lives. Image credit: OkayFM, WeLoveGhana

Source: Facebook

Two people were killed on Monday, March 16, 2026, when an aircraft they were travelling on crashed in Tema.

The incident occurred at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1 near a daycare school.

On Tuesday, March 17, the victims were identified as siblings and sons of the popular Ghanaian man of God, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

Okay FM identified the deceased as Ghanaian pilot and flight instructor Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor and his junior brother, a recent University graduate, Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor.

The Instagram post shared by Okay FM identifying the deceased is below.

Telvin Sowah shares prophecy about Tema crash

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Let’s Play on Thursday, March 19, 2026, Prophet Telvin Sowah spoke about the unfortunate disaster that claimed the lives of two people.

Speaking with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, he was asked if any other air tragedies were pending.

"For me, the skies are safe, because I am not seeing any extreme tragedy in any shape or form. Once I see it, I will let you know,” he said.

Prophet Telvin also explained why he did not speak about the Tema crash before it happened, noting that he prophesies about issues with global or universal implications.

“The way I prophesy is different from other pastors. There is an ultimate structure of time that we are all following, so when I bring out a prophecy, it means that there's a reason. I would not just come out and say a plane is going to crash, then what else? Why did it happen? What is the reason? What is the purpose of it crashing? If I don't have any of that information, I would never talk about it. “

“But if a plane crashes and it would have ramifications on other issues down the timeline, that I would be interested in. This is a simple tragedy and what we can say is that we give them our condolences,” he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin speaking about the Tema plane crash is below.

Telvin Sowah prophesies a tight NDC leadership race between Cassiel Ato Forson and Johnson Asiedu Nketia. Image credit: @atoforson2020, @propheticlifeembassy/TikTok, @hon_asiedu_nketia

Source: Instagram

Telvin Sowah shares Ato Forson prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesied a future presidency for the current Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson.

In a video, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy said he had foreseen the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race coming down to Ato Forson and current party National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Source: YEN.com.gh