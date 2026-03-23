Nana Yaa Brefo has opened up about the cost of living in the US a few months after relocating from Ghana

In a video, the veteran presenter lamented the high cost of Cowbell Coffee about visiting a Ghanaian-owned supermarket

Nana Yaa Brefo's remarks about the cost of the popular food product in the US has triggered mixed reactions

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has publicly complained about the cost of the Cowbell Coffee product a few months after relocating to the US.

Nana Yaa Brefo laments the high cost of Cowbell Coffee in the US after relocating from Ghana. Photo source: Nana Yaa Brefo

Source: Facebook

The former Adom and Angel TV presenter recently relocated to the US to reunite with her son and venture into a new career opportunity.

In a video shared on her TikTok account on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo announced that she had relocated from Ghana to the United States to work and had settled on being a rideshare driver.

She said she had received some negative comments since announcing her new profession but was not fazed because she was not ashamed to be working for a living.

"I told you I was working as an Uber driver in the United States and received a lot of comments, some positive and some negative. I think I explained that there is a need for me to do something here," she said.

The former Onua FM presenter also explained how the process of being an Uber driver in the US worked.

She detailed how the registration process worked, contrasting it with the Ghanaian experience.

Nana Yaa Brefo also promised to share more content regarding her journey as an Uber driver in the United States.

The TikTok video of Nana Yaa Brefo speaking about her work as an Uber driver in the US is below:

Nana Yaa Brefo laments Cowbell Coffee cost

In a video she shared on her official Facebook page on Sunday, March 22, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo narrated her recent visit to a Ghanaian-owned store in the US for shopping after buying food in town.

The media personality noted that she purchased two small balls of kenkey for $5, which is equivalent to over GH₵50 in Ghana before deciding to buy some sachets of Cowbell Coffee.

Nana Yaa Brefo shows off the Hyundai Elantra gift from Kevin Taylor after she announced her Uber job in the US. Photo source: Nana Yaa Brefo, With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media

Source: Facebook

She complained that she spent $30 on six sachets of Cowbell Coffee, which was more expensive than the cost of an entire strip of the same product in Ghana.

She said:

"I was on my way home after buying my kenkey when I began craving Cowbell Coffee. I hadn't drunk some in a long time. I also didn't bring some when I was coming to the US because I wanted to reduce my coffee intake."

"This normal Cowbell Coffee, I don't know how much you buy it for in Ghana, but I think one strip is GH₵35 or GH₵40 at most. For just six pieces, you cannot imagine how much I bought it for."

"I bought it for $30. Just six pieces. That means one piece is $5. One Cowbell Coffee is $50, that is GH₵50."

Nana Yaa noted that she had decided to ship a bag of the coffee product made by Promasidor Ghana Limited to the country and sell it and make a profit.

She shared a receipt of her purchase to prove that her story was untrue and detailed her reaction after buying the product.

The Facebook video of Nana Yaa Brefo complaining about the cost of Cowbell Coffee in the US is below:

Nana Yaa Brefo's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Elizabeth Mensah commented:

"That's their currency. If you continue to convert to Gh¢, then mum, you have a problem."

Marcus Muddey said:

"After one year, you won't look at the price tag anymore. You will only do PPP: pick, pay, and pack without watching the amount on the receipt."

Syndella Dzitse wrote:

"If you want to make money as an African abroad, avoid African shops."

Nana Yaa Brefo begs for support again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaa Brefo begged for support again after Kevin Taylor gifted her a new car for her Uber job.

In a video, the veteran media presenter appealed to Ghanaians in the US to patronise her after getting an insurance job.

Nana Yaa Brefo's public appeal for support triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh