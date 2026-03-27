Ghanaian Lady Who Once Worked as a Cleaner in the US Rejoices As She Becomes a Nurse in the US
- A young Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts online after she posted a video celebrating her rise to becoming a nurse in the US
- She documented her journey, detailing when she worked in the UK as a cleaner, through to her present reality as a nurse in the US
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the post congratulated the young lady on her achievement
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A young Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to many after she opened up about her grass-to-grace story.
This comes after she posted a video documenting her journey to becoming a registered nurse in the US.
The young lady, known on TikTok, shared a video of herself in a nurse’s uniform at a hospital facility, showing that she trained as a nurse in Ghana and actually practised.
Luck shone on her when she got the chance to relocate to the UK in her quest to seek greener pastures.
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There, she bided her time by first working as a domiciliary care worker.
Moving on, the young lady then got a job as a cleaner, after which she was also employed as a care worker.
Determined to achieve her ambition, she later became a health care assistant in a hospital, with clips showing her workplace.
She then decided to take the NCLEX exam to become a registered nurse, which she passed at just one sitting.
The concluding part of the video showed the lady happily relocated to the US to practise as a nurse, posing for pictures in her nurse’s uniform.
The adorable video, which highlighted the determination of the young lady aimed to encourage persons aspiring to practise nursing in the US, was captioned:
“My NCLEX RN JOURNEY AS AN IMMIGRANT FROM GHANA 🇬🇭. If I could do it, you can too. With God all things are possible.”
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 4,000 likes and 70 comments.
At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 4000 likes and 70 comments.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Peeps commend Ghanaian nurse in US
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video praised the young lady for using her lived experience to inspire others.
Miss Yonnice commented:
“It’s always difficult at the beginning when you travel, but it definitely gets better! Good job girl, you stayed. Greater heights dear.”
Adubea indicated:
“This is going to be my testimony soon, congratulations.”
mablav indicated:
“Congratulations dear. What coaching firm did you use please?”
yaw dwarkwaa added:
“This is inspiring, from Ghana to the UK to the US. Wow, her story is one of determination and resilience. Imagine working as a cleaner at one point. Many would have given up. The sky is definitely the limit. God is involved.”
QueenLet urges Ghanaian nurses to relocate abroad
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that QueenLet, a Ghanaian nurse living in German to relocate abroad.
She told Zionfelix in an interview that there are jobs for nurses in Germany that come with attractive salaries.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.