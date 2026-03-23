Ghanaian highlife group Akatakyie is mourning the death of longtime manager, Peter Theophilus Nii Boi Odamtenn, popularly known as Possible

Member King Pharaoh announced the loss in an emotional video on Sunday, March 22, 2026, crediting him for shaping the group’s success

The death of Possible added to a string of personal losses for the musician, deepening sorrow among fans and the broader music community

The legendary Ghanaian highlife group Akatakyie has suffered a massive loss after the death of manager Peter Theophilus Nii Boi Odamtenn, popularly known as Possible.

Hiplife legends Akatakyie mourn the death of their longtime manager, Theophilus Odamtten, aka Possible. Image credit: KingPharaohOfAkatakyie

Source: Facebook

One half of the group, Ebenezer Kwesi Okyere Asumaning, more commonly known as King Pharaoh, announced the tragic news in a post shared to TikTok on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

In the video, he announced the death of their manager, whom he credited with making the group become the legendary outfit it is and carving out its place in Ghanaian music history.

According to the veteran musician, he has been hit with massive tragedy after tragedy in recent times, beginning with his sister-in-law’s death, then the death of his own wife and now, the death of his manager.

“Oh chale! Life no be easy o. Life no dey ground. In fact, life no balance at all. Death no wan give me breath. It came and took my brother's wife away, I was quiet. It came and took my wife away, I was quiet. Now death has come again and taken my manager's life away,” he said, speaking in Ghanaian pidgin English.

"The man who made Akatakyie, Akatakyie, the man through whom I became who I am today, death has come and take him away. Peter Odamtten, my papa, may your soul rest in peace," King Pharaoh added.

The TikTok video of King Pharaoh announcing Akatakyie's manager's death is below.

All about legendary hiplife group Akatakyie

Akatakyie is a Ghanaian hiplife and highlife duo made up of brothers Prince Kwabena Budu Asumaning, known as Kobby Culture, and Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asumaning, known as King Pharaoh.

The group exploded onto the music scene in the late 1990s and are generally considered one of the pioneers of modern hiplife, which fused Ghanaian highlife with hiphop.

Akatakyie dropped its maiden album Odo Esisi Me in 1999, going on to win the Best Hiplife Song of the Year at the inaugural Ghana Music Awards, forever etching their name into the history books.

Their popular singles include Ghana Mbaa, Agoo, and Odo Esikyire.

Below is a YouTube video of Okatakyie's iconic Odo Esisi Me, which is considered by some as their biggest hit.

Content creator Mr Amprah mourns as his baby mama, Nana Adwoa Adepa, reportedly passes away. Image credit: @mr.amprah

Source: TikTok

Content creator Mr Amprah mourns baby mama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular content creator Mr Amprah, popularly known as Last Hero, had painfully announced the death of his baby mama, Nana Adwoa Adepa.

The social media personality confirmed the death of his partner in a sorrowful video as he mourned in an emotional post on March 11, 2026, stirring grief among social media users.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh