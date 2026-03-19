Frank Donkor and Brother Elijah Display Close Bond In Resurfaced Wedding Video After Tema Crash
- A resurfaced wedding video of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother Elijah, has deepened grief following their tragic deaths
- The siblings, who died in a plane crash in Tema on March 16, 2026, were seen sharing joyful moments at Frank’s December wedding
- The emotional clip has sparked sorrow among Ghanaians online, with many mourning their close bond and sudden loss
A resurfaced video showing Captain Frank Kwabena Donkor and his brother, Elijah, at the late pilot’s wedding in December has evoked sorrow on social media.
Captain Frank Donkor, with a reported 15 years of experience, and his brother were identified as the victims of the Monday, March 16, 2026, crash, which occurred at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.
According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the plane, identified as a light aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, crashed while en route to Accra from Ho. It is currently unclear what led to the accident.
Odi Ahenkan shares haunting flight experience with Captain Donkor in resurfaced video after Tema crash
“The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) can confirm that a microlight aircraft with registration number 9GADV crashed in Tema on Monday, 16 March 2026. The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z," the statement said.
The death of the siblings, who were the children of popular preacher Elder Frank Donkor, stirred sorrow among Ghanaians on social media.
Below is a TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor and his sons.
Video of Donkor siblings resurface
After their deaths were confirmed, reports emerged that Captain Frank Donkor had gotten married to his sweetheart, Naomi, in December.
Several videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media, showing the two families coming together in a moment of pure bliss.
In a new video from the wedding seen by YEN.com.gh, the two late brothers were seen together near the buffet table at the ceremony.
The clip was shared on TikTok by close family friend Elijah Kwasi Owusu, lamenting how the incredibly close brothers had passed away together.
"Veteran pilot Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor, a highly trained CFI and CFII, and younger brother Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor, is this how you say goodbye to Elder Donkor, Maa Sarah, Alice, Maadjoa, and us? Chai, this one weak me 😭😭💔💔!" he said.
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The TikTok video of the Donkor brothers at Frank’s wedding in December is below.
Reactions to Frank and Elijah Donkor’s video
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing Frank and Elijah Donkor together at the former’s wedding, displaying their deep bond.
Heelsnwedges3 said:
"Awwww no 😭😭😭."
Mimiluv wrote:
"Awŵww ELDER DONKOR, hmmmmm very humble man of God, God please tell us something, this is very hard to believe 😪😪😪😪."
𝓔𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓮 ❤️🫧 commented:
"Nyame nhyɛ Hebron mma nyinaa den😪💔."
Frank Donkor/s wedding videos trend
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Frank Donkor's wedding videos surfaced on social media and went viral in the aftermath of his tragic death.
According to reports, the wedding occurred on December 13, 2025, with multiple videos of the celebration popping up online after the March 16 tragedy.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh