A resurfaced wedding video of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother Elijah, has deepened grief following their tragic deaths

The siblings, who died in a plane crash in Tema on March 16, 2026, were seen sharing joyful moments at Frank’s December wedding

The emotional clip has sparked sorrow among Ghanaians online, with many mourning their close bond and sudden loss

A resurfaced video showing Captain Frank Kwabena Donkor and his brother, Elijah, at the late pilot’s wedding in December has evoked sorrow on social media.

Frank Donkor and Brother Elijah Display Close Bond In Resurfaced Wedding Video After Tema Crash

Source: Facebook

Captain Frank Donkor, with a reported 15 years of experience, and his brother were identified as the victims of the Monday, March 16, 2026, crash, which occurred at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the plane, identified as a light aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, crashed while en route to Accra from Ho. It is currently unclear what led to the accident.

“The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) can confirm that a microlight aircraft with registration number 9GADV crashed in Tema on Monday, 16 March 2026. The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z," the statement said.

The death of the siblings, who were the children of popular preacher Elder Frank Donkor, stirred sorrow among Ghanaians on social media.

Below is a TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor and his sons.

Video of Donkor siblings resurface

After their deaths were confirmed, reports emerged that Captain Frank Donkor had gotten married to his sweetheart, Naomi, in December.

Several videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media, showing the two families coming together in a moment of pure bliss.

In a new video from the wedding seen by YEN.com.gh, the two late brothers were seen together near the buffet table at the ceremony.

The clip was shared on TikTok by close family friend Elijah Kwasi Owusu, lamenting how the incredibly close brothers had passed away together.

"Veteran pilot Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor, a highly trained CFI and CFII, and younger brother Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor, is this how you say goodbye to Elder Donkor, Maa Sarah, Alice, Maadjoa, and us? Chai, this one weak me 😭😭💔💔!" he said.

The TikTok video of the Donkor brothers at Frank’s wedding in December is below.

Reactions to Frank and Elijah Donkor’s video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing Frank and Elijah Donkor together at the former’s wedding, displaying their deep bond.

Heelsnwedges3 said:

"Awwww no 😭😭😭."

Mimiluv wrote:

"Awŵww ELDER DONKOR, hmmmmm very humble man of God, God please tell us something, this is very hard to believe 😪😪😪😪."

𝓔𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓮 ❤️🫧 commented:

"Nyame nhyɛ Hebron mma nyinaa den😪💔."

Frank Donkor/s wedding videos trend

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Frank Donkor's wedding videos surfaced on social media and went viral in the aftermath of his tragic death.

According to reports, the wedding occurred on December 13, 2025, with multiple videos of the celebration popping up online after the March 16 tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh