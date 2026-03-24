Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite drew massive online attention after appearing with his wife, Aunty Ewurama, at a funeral in a rare public outing

The couple’s calm and composed demeanour at the event attracted admiration, as their presence alongside notable figures sparked widespread reactions online

Despite also addressed ongoing allegations linking him to occult practices, firmly denying the claims and emphasising that his success has come through hard work and dedication

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Ghanaian business magnate and media entrepreneur, Osei Kwame Despite, has drawn online attention following a video of him attending a funeral.

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite attends a funeral with his wife, known online as Aunty Ewurama. Image credit: @utvghana/X, ghpagenews/Facebook, Vibend GH/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, March 22, 2026, Despite was seen at the event alongside his wife, Aunty Ewurama. The couple’s appearance at the gathering quickly gained traction, attracting interest across social media platforms.

Also present at the event were notable personalities, including Despite’s close friend, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a key figure in Ghana’s business sector. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Special Group of Companies, producers of Special drinks, among other products.

The long-standing friendship between Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong has continued to attract admiration, with many stressing their shared success and influence in Ghana’s business landscape.

Osei Kwame Despite is the owner of the Despite Group of Companies, which includes subsidiaries such as Peace FM and UTV, two of Ghana's prominent media outlets. His business interests also extend into the food and beverage sector, with products such as This Way Chocolate Drink and Neat Fufu.

Recently, he established Ghana’s first automobile museum in East Legon, Accra, which features an impressive collection of vintage cars and has drawn significant public attention.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Kwame Despite expresses displeasure over false claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Osei Kwame Despite breaking his silence after being dragged into claims that he is involved in occult practices.

The rumours came in the wake of controversies surrounding the late music legend Daddy Lumba and disputes between his two legal wives.

Because of his close ties with the late musician, some people took the opportunity to spread false stories about him.

Known for being quiet and reserved, Despite said he had had enough and decided to speak out.

In a rare audio clip, he addressed the accusations directly.

“Sometimes what I hear about me on social media just leaves me in disbelief,” he said. “I even ask myself, is this really the same person they are talking about?”

He then highlighted his business accomplishments, pointing to his vast salt factory, which spans about 700 acres. Over 600 people work there daily, harvesting salt from the sea.

“So when I earn money, what’s news about it? What’s wrong if I buy a car or take care of myself?” he asked.

Osei Kwame Despite responds to social media accusations. Image credit: despite_one

Source: Instagram

Kwame Despite reacts to occultism allegations

The businessman also spoke about his charitable work, including blood donation drives he organised through his media platforms to support the Ghana Blood Bank.

Despite saying it hurts that false claims of occultism overshadow his good deeds.

“I am not a bad person,” he emphasised. “I am not involved in any of the things people are gossiping about. I’ve worked very hard for years, and my success comes from dedication and honest work.”

Listen to the audio on TikTok below:

Through his message, Kwame Despite hopes to clear his name and remind Ghanaians to focus on facts rather than rumours.

His story shows that hard work, philanthropy, and integrity should be recognised, and that success should never be twisted into false narratives.

Osei Kwame Despite denies backing Odo Broni

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular businessman Osei Kwame Despite has broken his silence on the ongoing beef between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

In a viral TikTok post shared on December 29, 2025, the business mogul denied rumours that he was backing one faction and said he had no stake in the beef.

Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, sparking a legal battle between his two widows.

Source: YEN.com.gh