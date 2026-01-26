Popular American streamer IShowSpeed’s trip to Ghana has caused a massive debate on social media

Kwadwo Sheldon, who reacted to the 21-year-old’s visit, raised concerns over certain decisions made

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on his ongoing Africa tour

A popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has raised objections to reported activities the famous American streamer IShowSpeed is participating in during his visit.

Reacting to claims that the 21-year-old would attend the Superstar Spectacle, an automobile festival, Kwadwo voiced his concerns, saying the move was wrong.

Famous American streamer IShowSpeed arrives in Ghana as part of his Africa tour. Photo credit: @IShowSpeed/YouTube

He opined that the purpose of IShowSpeed's visit should be seen as an opportunity to showcase Ghana's tourist sites and destinations to the world.

He then opposed the idea of taking him to a place to see plush cars, claiming the whole tour of IShowSpeed seemed to have been hijacked by the political elite.

"Allow the boy to do whatever he wants to do on the grounds. The political elite, they have hijacked it. When they look at the pictures that are going to come out, right now it is going to be about pay-per-view. That is what they are going to do. And it is going to defeat the purpose of him coming here."

Famous American Streamer Darren Watkins Jr aka IshowSpeed, currently in Ghana, has visited several countries on the continent as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour. Photo Credit: @richo/X

IShowSpeed to visit GoldBod

On January 26, Abeiku Santana, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, confirmed that IShowSpeed, as part of his visit to Ghana, will visit GoldBod.

"@GOLDBODJewelry Jewellery’s showrooms, where Ghana’s rich gold heritage, craftsmanship and creative excellence lives, will showcase to a global audience our Pride & Heritage. IShowSpeed is set to be hosted at a beautiful blend of culture, luxury and storytelling," he wrote on X.

IShowSpeed has previously visited Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Senegal.

At the time of writing this report, the video of IShowSpeed’s reaction to the crowd asking him for money had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the IShowSpeed visit.

@Greatnesss99 stated:

"Ebi true chale. Which supercar are you going to show him that he has not seen before?"

@iamogidigidi indicated:

"Kwadwo Sheldon critiques everything related to Mahama."

@EricaYaa249 indicated:

"It's not just about him; it's about his viewers. Do you know there were people in his chat who thought there were no cars in Africa? Let's think wide."

@Nanakofiwaddle added:

"He will go to South Africa and ride cars; no problem. But this is Ghana, so it's challenging… Sheldon’s criticism is unnecessary.

Ghanaian artist draws IShowSpeed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ansah the Artist, a Ghanaian artist, had gone viral after he made a hand-drawn artwork, hoping to present it to him.

A video showed the sketch he made. He disclosed and explained that he intended the sketch as a gift to demonstrate his love and appreciation for the streamer.

