Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Kwadwo Sheldon Raises Concerns Over IShowSpeed Visit, Fumes in Video
People

Kwadwo Sheldon Raises Concerns Over IShowSpeed Visit, Fumes in Video

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • Popular American streamer IShowSpeed’s trip to Ghana has caused a massive debate on social media
  • Kwadwo Sheldon, who reacted to the 21-year-old’s visit, raised concerns over certain decisions made
  • Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on his ongoing Africa tour

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has raised objections to reported activities the famous American streamer IShowSpeed is participating in during his visit.

Reacting to claims that the 21-year-old would attend the Superstar Spectacle, an automobile festival, Kwadwo voiced his concerns, saying the move was wrong.

IShow Speed, Speed Does Africa Tour, Streamer, US, Ghana, Tourist, Airport
Famous American streamer IShowSpeed arrives in Ghana as part of his Africa tour. Photo credit: @IShowSpeed/YouTube
Source: UGC

He opined that the purpose of IShowSpeed's visit should be seen as an opportunity to showcase Ghana's tourist sites and destinations to the world.

He then opposed the idea of taking him to a place to see plush cars, claiming the whole tour of IShowSpeed seemed to have been hijacked by the political elite.

Read also

Fans overwhelmed with joy as young artist draws IShowSpeed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Allow the boy to do whatever he wants to do on the grounds. The political elite, they have hijacked it. When they look at the pictures that are going to come out, right now it is going to be about pay-per-view. That is what they are going to do. And it is going to defeat the purpose of him coming here."
IShow Speed, Speed Does Africa Tour, Streamer, US, Ghana, Tourist, Airport
Famous American Streamer Darren Watkins Jr aka IshowSpeed, currently in Ghana, has visited several countries on the continent as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour. Photo Credit: @richo/X
Source: Twitter

IShowSpeed to visit GoldBod

On January 26, Abeiku Santana, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, confirmed that IShowSpeed, as part of his visit to Ghana, will visit GoldBod.

"@GOLDBODJewelry Jewellery’s showrooms, where Ghana’s rich gold heritage, craftsmanship and creative excellence lives, will showcase to a global audience our Pride & Heritage. IShowSpeed is set to be hosted at a beautiful blend of culture, luxury and storytelling," he wrote on X.

IShowSpeed has previously visited Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Senegal.

Read also

IShowSpeed receives rousing welcome from bikers in Accra, video stirs reactions

At the time of writing this report, the video of IShowSpeed’s reaction to the crowd asking him for money had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the IShowSpeed visit.

@Greatnesss99 stated:

"Ebi true chale. Which supercar are you going to show him that he has not seen before?"

@iamogidigidi indicated:

"Kwadwo Sheldon critiques everything related to Mahama."

@EricaYaa249 indicated:

"It's not just about him; it's about his viewers. Do you know there were people in his chat who thought there were no cars in Africa? Let's think wide."

@Nanakofiwaddle added:

"He will go to South Africa and ride cars; no problem. But this is Ghana, so it's challenging… Sheldon’s criticism is unnecessary.

Ghanaian artist draws IShowSpeed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ansah the Artist, a Ghanaian artist, had gone viral after he made a hand-drawn artwork, hoping to present it to him.

Read also

IShowSpeed Africa tour: American streamer praises Ghanaian hospitality, breaks silence in video

A video showed the sketch he made. He disclosed and explained that he intended the sketch as a gift to demonstrate his love and appreciation for the streamer.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Antonio cromartie Chief kunsu Startimes channels Mtn data transfer Knust courses