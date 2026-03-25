A young lady has opened up about her decision to quit her job as a security officer to seek greener pastures in the UK

Martina, in an interview, opened up about her time in Ghana vis-à-vis her current condition and talked about the strides she has made

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the story of the young lady

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A Ghanaian lady, Martina, has left many motivated after she opened up about her relocation journey from Ghana to the UK.

In a video posted on SVTV Africa’s YouTube page, Martina, speaking to DJ Nyaami, indicated that she worked as an immigration officer in Ghana for two years before the opportunity for her move arrived.

A Ghanaian lady who left her job in Ghana to seek a better life in the UK shares her experiences Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube, Naypong/Getty Images

Source: UGC

As someone who always wanted to seek greener pastures abroad, Martina says she got lucky and secured a job as a carer, but chose not to pursue it because of others' experiences.

As a result, her first few months in the UK were tough, as she struggled to find work until she finally had a breakthrough and landed a job as a factory worker in the town of Winsford.

Quizzed by the interviewer on why she left her job as an immigration officer to work as a factory worker in the UK, Martina admitted that her earnings back home in Ghana could not have helped her achieve her aspirations in life.

"My salary as an immigration officer was nowhere near GH₵5,000. I entered the service with an SHS certificate, so I knew I could not depend on that work to achieve my goals in life."

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to the UK to seek a better life shares her experience. Photo credit: @Karl Hendon/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After living in the UK for two years, Martina, amid smiles, says she has no regrets and is currently building a house back home for her mother.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 views and 40 comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to the lady leaving her role

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the young lady’s story.

@kobby1365 commented:

"Immigration is overhyped! Their salary is just 2,000 - 3,500 GH₵. Just a waste of time. Only those at the top ranks get good salaries. The only thing that makes them enjoy is the corruption which gives them extra money aside their salary."

@niiamarhjohnson2188 indicated:

"Pay structure and rates are definitely higher in London than the Midlands where she lives. We call it London weighting pay rates. I don’t think she knows."

@felly6555 opined:

"Her mindset will take her far. However, she needs to know men better. When you marry and have kids, the man can promise you the whole world that he will help raise the kids. Most of them don’t help fully to give you that time for a career. So girl, know that and know peace! When they say they will help, don’t believe it 100%."

Lady cries out in the UK over hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom for a better life admitted she wanted to return home.

In a video, the lady said she quit her job with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) during her time in Ghana to move to the UK.

She added that her decision to move to the UK was due to mistakes she made in converting the currency into cedis.

Source: YEN.com.gh