Naomi Donkor shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Captain Frank Donkor Jr, on social media

Frank and his brother Elijah died in a light aircraft crash at Oninku Park in Tema, leaving the family grieving

Funeral arrangements for Frank and Elijah Donkor take place on March 28, 2026, at the State House in Accra

The wife of Frank Donkor Jr, the pilot in the light aircraft which crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026, has broken her silence on the sad news.

In a post that has sparked a fresh wave of emotions on social media, Naomi Donkor expressed unflinching love for her late husband.

The first son of Frank Donkor, founder of Hebron Prayer Camp, died when the Sky Arrow 3I aircraft he was piloting crashed at Oninku Park.

Naomi Donkor, the wife of Captain Frank Donkor Junior, the pilot of the Sky Arrow aircraft that crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026, eulogises him. Photo source: @sheloveshebron

Source: Instagram

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the light aircraft, designated 9G-ADV, was flying from Ho to Accra.

Captain Donkor, a pilot with over 15 years of experience, was travelling with his younger brother, Elijah Donkor, who was reported to have just graduated from university.

Apart from the pain of Elder Donkor's family losing two sons, it emerged that Captain Donkor had only married Naomi in December 2025.

See the press statement from the GCAA about the crash, shared on Facebook, below:

Tema plane crash pilot's wife speaks

Taking to her TikTok page, Captain Donkor's wife shared a video showing some of their special moments together.

Some of the scenes included them posing beside a helicopter, spending time at the beach, signing their marriage register, and dancing at their wedding ceremony.

Sharing the video, the bereaved wife opened up about her heartbreaking situation, eulogising her husband as her hero.

She indicated that even his passing had caused her trouble, she would still love him forever.

"Asem ato me. Rest well, my hero. I will love you forever," she inscribed on the video.

See the TikTok video Naomi Donkor shared below:

Ghanaians console wife of Tema crash pilot

The sad post of Captain Frank Donkor's wife has sparked reactions online. Many of her followers consoled her in the comments section.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Royal Sparkle ✨ Gh said:

"The Lord is your strength. He will see you through these hard times."

preciousaduhene said:

"May God strengthen you in this difficult time. Sending u loads of hugs 🥰🥰🥰."

maya said:

"Hmmm, may God console you and give you strength. Accept my condolences, hmmmm."

Millreid Awei said:

"Sister Naomi kafra wati, may the God lord of Hebron Prayer Camp, who knows what is best for us, console you 🙏 it is well."

Jackie said:

"The Lord is your strength, my dear. We are supporting you in prayers, you shall surely overcome it in Jesus name, amen."

Big O said:

"God strengthen you in this period. May God’s comforting love, strength and peace engulf you in this season 🕊️🕊️."

Captain Frank Donkor Junior is the pilot who crashed the light aircraft 9G-ADV at Tema on March 16, 2026. Photo source: @sheloveshebron

Source: TikTok

Funeral of Tema plane crash victims announced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah Donkor, had announced funeral arrangements for the late siblings.

According to Elder Aryeh from the Hebron Prayer Camp, the final funeral rites of the deceased would be held at the State House in Accra on March 28, 2026.

Aryeh, speaking on behalf of Elder Donkor, further used the opportunity to extend an invitation to the general public to attend and console the grieving family.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh