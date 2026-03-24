Actress Valerie Perrine has reportedly died at 82 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, stirring sorrow online

She was best known for her role as Lex Luthor’s secretary in Superman (1978) and its sequel, earning critical acclaim and major award nominations

Tributes have poured in following her death, celebrating her resilience, talent, and enduring legacy in Hollywood

Hollywood star Valerie Perrine, who appeared in Superman, Lenny, and The Last American Hero, has reportedly died.

Valerie Perrine, known for her role as Eve Teschmacher in two Superman movies, reportedly dies at the age of 82 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. Image credit: ValeriePerrine

Source: Facebook

The actress reportedly passed away on Monday, March 23, 2026, at her home in Beverly Hills, California, at the age of 82.

Her death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which reportedly robbed her of her ability to eat and speak.

Her ‘friend and soulmate’, Valerie Souther, shared the sad news in a statement shared to the late actress’s Facebook account.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining,” she wrote.

“She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it.”

Souther also shared a GoFundMe campaign organised to raise funds for Perrine’s funeral, asking fans to donate to give her the proper farewell she deserved.

“After more than fifteen years waging a quiet, courageous battle against both Parkinson's disease and debilitating central tremors, this luminous, vivacious woman finally rested,” the fundraiser said.

According to the fundraiser, her brother, Ken, who also has Parkinson’s, would be unable to afford to bury his sister at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills, which was her final wish.

The Facebook post with details of Valerie Perrine's death is below.

Who was Valerie Perrine?

Valerie Perrine was born on September 3, 1943 and rose to fame as Miss Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor's secretary, in Superman (1978) and its 1980 sequel.

Before that, she made numerous appearances in popular films, such as playing Honey Bruce, the wife of comedian Lenny Bruce, in the critically acclaimed biopic, Lenny, starring Dustin Hoffman, which won her a Best Actress performance at the Cannes Film Festival and nominations at the Golden Globes and Oscars.

Other important productions she appeared in included The Last American Hero, The Border, and Can't Stop the Music.

She was reportedly diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015 and spent the last part of her life fighting the disease. Her experience was immortalised in a documentary made by Valerie Souther.

Supernatural star Carrie Anne Fleming reportedly passes away after a tough battle with cancer. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Supernatural star Carrie Fleming dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Supernatural star Carrie Anne Fleming sadly died at the age of 51 after a tough cancer battle.

Her Supernatural co-star, Jim Beaver, confirmed the actress's death on Monday, March 23, noting that she passed away at her residence in Sidney, British Columbia.

The Canadian superstar appeared in other prominent movies and TV shows, including iZombie, Happy Gilmore, and Smallville.

Source: YEN.com.gh