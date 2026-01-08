Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president of IMANI Africa, has disclosed that he has been living with Parkinson's disease since 2018

He shared the news in a Facebook post after a video surfaced showing signs of a movement disorder during a Joy News interview

Cudjoe praised Ghanaian neurologists, noted the country's lack of specialists, and pledged to support Parkinson’s awareness and advocacy

The founding president and chief executive officer of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has publicly opened up about his eight-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

He made this disclosure after concerns were raised about his health condition following the emergence of a video in which he was captured displaying signs of a movement disorder while speaking to Joy News.

IMANI Africa boss, Franklin Cudjoe, opens up about his 8-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Franklin Cudjoe, who is also the managing editor for Africanliberty.org, disclosed that he had been living with the disease since 2018.

"At the beginning of this year, I did mention that I was living with a movement disorder. Well, folks, it is Parkinson's. I had been living with it for the past eight years. My doctors in Ghana, neurologists in fact (and we have very few of them in Ghana), have been very supportive," he wrote on his Facebook wall.

He praised Ghana's neurologists for their support and added that he had been seeking medical care abroad.

"Through the generous support of very close acquaintances, I have also been seeking medical care abroad. Parkinson's has no cure, but it won't kill you. It can only be managed with expensive medicine and lifestyle adjustment (diet and physical exercise, especially). Many thanks to all who have shown concern," he said.

Read the Facebook post below:

The founding president of IMANI Africa used the opportunity to highlight the limited number of specialists in the country while pledging to raise awareness and support the Parkinson's support group in Ghana.

"I am determined to raise awareness and continue to support the Parkinson's support group in Ghana," he promised.

"Once again, please avoid prolonged exposure to chemicals, and please go for a clinical assessment if you notice changes in your physical movements. It may also be hereditary, although research shows that it is less than 10%," he added.

What is Parkinson's disease?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease (PD) is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time.

Name after Dr James Parkinson, an English physician who first described the condition, the disease is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells

This then leads to symptoms like tremors, stiffness, slowness, and balance issues, along with common non-motor problems such as depression, sleep disorders, and cognitive changes.

There's no cure, however, PD can be treated through, therapies, such as exercise, physical, speech, and lifestyle adjustments.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Franklin Cudjoe's Parkinson's Disease disclosure

Following his disclosure, some Ghanaians thronged the comment section of Franklin Cudjoe's post to sympathise with him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ebenezer Annan said|:

"I saw the video and couldn't understand it, though it seemed unusual. With the knowledge that it was Parkinson's, humanity and humility guide us forward. Wishing you well. We must all take steps to learn more and show our care."

@Terry Mante also said:

"I wish you well. May you continue to find the strength to keep doing what you do. God is with you, and you will prevail through this."

@Kor Noble Elikplim commented:

"I watched you in a post where someone asked whether you are living with Parkinson's disorder or Autism. Thanks for the disclosure and the education on this disorder. Please keep to the doctor's advice."

