Patricia Osei Boateng has been granted bail after her latest appearance before the Asokwa Circuit Court

The court set bail at GH₵500,000 with two justified sureties following her alleged link to a carjacking syndicate

Her lawyer confirmed efforts are underway to meet the conditions, paving the way for her release as the case continues

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Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng has been granted bail by the Asokwa Circuit Court after her latest appearance.

Patricia Boateng Granted GH₵500K Bail in Sammy Gyamfi Father's Case

Source: Facebook

On February 18, 2026, reports emerged that Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, had died.

Mr Amankwaa reportedly sustained serious injuries in an armed attack on February 12, 2026, when he was ambushed by carjackers in the Ashanti Region while driving a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

After his death, the Ghana Police Service launched a manhunt, which swiftly led to the arrest of the members of a carjacking syndicate allegedly led by Eric Duku Antwi, Patricia Osei Boateng’s husband.

Duku died in the police raid after exchanging gunfire with officers, and Patricia Osei Boateng was later arrested as an alleged accessory to the syndicate’s crimes.

The actress was accused of disguising herself as a nurse to aid her husband in evading capture during operations.

Patricia Osei Boateng sad at Asokwa Court

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Patricia Boateng reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court for the resumption of her case.

In an earlier court appearance on Monday, March 16, 2026, the actress’s lawyer, Richard Acquah Esq., applied for bail on her behalf.

Unfortunately for her, the trial judge denied her bail and remanded her into custody to reappear on March 24.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the actress appeared dejected and downcast as she made her return to court.

She was accompanied by a police officer and looked broken down by her ordeal, sparking reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Patricia Osei Boateng at the Asokwa Court is below.

Patricia Osei Boateng granted bail

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers on March 24, the Kumawood actress’s lawyer spoke to the press after the day’s courtroom activities.

According to Richard Acquah Esq., the Asokwa Court had finally granted their motion for bail.

He said the conditions were set at a bail of GH₵500,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The lawyer said they were hard at work to fulfil the obligations requested by the court, after which Patricia Osei Boateng would be freed pending future developments.

The TikTok video of Patricia Osei Boateng’s lawyer speaking is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh