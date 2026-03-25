Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi, addressed the media after the court postponed the case against her planned Daddy Lumba life celebration

In a video, the lawyer explained the specific reasons for the adjournment, citing the need to respect court procedures and cultural customs in the matter

The development sparked mixed reactions online, as many fans had eagerly anticipated the celebration originally scheduled for March 28, 2026

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Fans of Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba, have been dealt a setback following the latest court proceedings concerning the celebration of life arrangements.

Lawyer William Kusi speaks after the adjournment of Akosua Serwaa's celebration of life event to April 23, 2026. Image credit: The Ghana Insider/Instagram

Source: UGC

The Accra High Court adjourned the case on March 25, 2026, to April 23, 2026, a decision that affects plans initially scheduled by the defendant.

Akosua Serwaa had planned to hold the event on March 28, 2026, at Independence Square in Ghana. Following the adjournment, the event has been put on hold pending the next court session.

Speaking to the media after the ruling, Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi, explained that the adjournment was necessary to respect customs and court procedures. The High Court required more time to properly consider cultural practices associated with the case, which influenced the decision to postpone the ruling.

An injunction was filed by the former family head of the Fosu family, Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Abusuapanin Tupac. He is seeking to halt the planned celebration of life for the music legend.

The adjournment ensures that the court can deliberate fully on matters of tradition and legal propriety before issuing a final decision.

Watch the Instagram video below for more details.

Daddy Lumba's family dispute

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, and a legal tussle quickly broke out between the two over who should be his recognised legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa took the case before the Kumasi High Court but was defeated when the court refused to declare her as the only wife, instead calling both women as recognised spouses.

Another dispute broke out over Daddy Lumba's funeral, with his immediate family, including his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, calling for his December 2025 funeral to be postponed to allow for an autopsy to be conducted to determine his cause of death.

On December 12, 2025, a day before the funeral, the Accra High Court initially granted an injunction against the funeral but later reversed its decision.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Daddy Lumba's family dispute.

Reactions to Lumba's Celebration of Life ruling

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the ruling on Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life injunction case.

Ama said:

"So celebration no, how far?"

Phinagh wrote:

"Concert party."

Rossy commented:

"Maame Akosua, you are a very nice woman at your age. Wish you long life in Jesus name."

Papa Shee launches the official cloth for Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life scheduled for March 28 and 29 in Accra. Image credit: EvangelistPapaShee

Source: Facebook

Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life cloth launched

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team officially launched the cloth expected to be used for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life event.

The cloth design has sparked intense debate online, with some fans praising the artistry while others questioned the absence of Daddy Lumba’s image on it if it was supposed to celebrate him.

Source: YEN.com.gh