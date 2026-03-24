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Elder Philip Aryeh, Spiritual Commandant at Hebron Prayer Camp, announced funeral arrangements for Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkoh

According to Elder Aryeh, the final funeral rites of the deceased will be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra

He further used the opportunity to extend an invitation to the general public to attend and console the grieving family

Elder Philip Aryeh, a recognised leader and spiritual commandant at the Hebron Prayer Camp in Nsawam, has announced funeral arrangements for the late Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkoh, sons of Elder Kwabena Donkoh, who tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in Tema, Accra.

According to Elder Aryeh, the sudden loss of the founder’s two sons has been a devastating blow to the family.

Final funeral rites of Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkoh will be held at the State House forecourt in Accra Photo credit: Elder Kwabena Donkoh/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He noted that these are trying times, but as Christians, they sought comfort and refuge in the Lord.

He urged all members of the Hebron Prayer Camp and Hebron Church to keep the founder and his grieving family in their prayers during this difficult period.

Elder Aryeh further announced that the final funeral rites for Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkoh are scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2025.

The ceremony will be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. He also extended an invitation to the public to join in offering condolences to the bereaved family of the respected clergyman.

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a fixed-wing microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

Footage of the tragic incident, which emerged on social media, showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, close to the Tema Municipal Assembly (TMA) Daycare facility, as thick smoke filled the air.

A community mourns as funeral arrangements are announced for the sons of Elder Kwabena Donkoh. Photo credit: tishwish/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the children from the school before the emergency response arrived.

Watch the emotional TikTok video here:

Elder Donkor's sons identified as crash victims

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, reports emerged that Captain Frank Donkor, 36, a flying instructor, and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, 25, a university graduate, were identified as the two victims of the aircraft crash.

The deceased brothers were the sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the leader and founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Doboro near Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Captain Frank Donkor was a pilot with 15 years of experience before the tragic aircraft crash.

The Instagram post detailing the identities of the Tema aircraft crash victims is below:

Frank Donkor's family speak on son's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor's family spoke about the demise of the religious leader's two sons, Frank Amoaning and Elijah Nana Yaw.

In a press statement released by GJA boss Albert Dwomfuor, the family eulogised the two children and made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians as they grieved.

The family also thanked Ghanaians, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Source: YEN.com.gh